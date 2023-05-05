Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' transformation gaining speed

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Eighteen months ago, we announced A Blueprint for Transformation 2022-2025. Since then, we have worked to streamline how regulations are made, how data is collected, and how we will supervise to address risks in an uncertain environment.

Over the coming weeks, we look forward to providing you with progress updates on this work across our six transformation pillars:

Risk, strategy and governance

Data management and analytics

Policy innovation

Supervision renewal

Strategic stakeholder and partner engagement

Culture and enabler initiatives

Quote

"OSFI's Blueprint for Transformation represents a critical step in our journey to becoming a more resilient, nimble, and effective regulator. Its focus on the three foundational elements: Mandate, Risk and Culture, which are needed now more than ever to ensure Canadians' confidence in their financial system remains unwavering."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

In December 2021, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) released A Blueprint for OSFI's Transformation 2022 – 2025, outlining our strategic direction to ensure our work continues to contribute to public confidence in Canada's financial system.

In April 2022, the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan was launched, outlining the goals and priorities needed to realize our multi-year transformation.

Associated Links

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c1698.html