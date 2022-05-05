U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Office Supplies Market Size Worth USD 149.4 Billion by 2028 | Office Supplies Industry Expected CAGR 1.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in office supplies market report are The OPD Corporation (Florida, U.S.), Staples Inc. (Washington, U.S.), ACCO Brands Corporation (Illinois, U.S.), Shoplet (New York, U.S.), SASCO Brands (Heliopolis, Egypt), The 3M Company (Minnesota, U.S.), UCHIDA YOKO GLOBAL CO. LTD. (Shinkawa, Japan), Canon Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), Wesfarmers Limited (Perth, Australia), Tesco PLC (Welwyn Garden City, U.K.), and other players profiled

Pune, India, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global office supplies market size was USD 127.3 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 130.5 billion in 2021 to USD 149.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR rate of 1.9% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Office Supplies Market, 2021-2028.

According to our analysts, businesses majorly utilize computers, printers, and other office stationery to conduct written communication, data storage activities, and bookkeeping. Moreover, growing global corporate sector is fundamentally fostering the demand for such products.

COVID-19 Impact

Scarcity of In-Office Working amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Obstruct Market

These days, owing to the novel coronavirus spread, employees are reluctant to visit corporate workspaces. This has substantially hindered the corporate office’s requirement for equipment and supplies, thereby obstructing the office supplies market growth. Moreover, shutting down commercial places such as enterprises and educational institutions owing to COVID-19 affiliated lockdown limitations in numerous nations across the globe has adversely influenced the product demand among such places.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/office-supplies-market-106626

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the office supplies market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • The OPD Corporation (Florida, U.S.)

  • Staples Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

  • ACCO Brands Corporation (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Shoplet (New York, U.S.)

  • SASCO Brands (Heliopolis, Egypt)

  • The 3M Company (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • UCHIDA YOKO GLOBAL CO. LTD. (Shinkawa, Japan)

  • Canon Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Wesfarmers Limited (Perth, Australia)

  • Tesco PLC (Welwyn Garden City, U.K.)

Report Coverage

The report offers a complete study of the office supplies market pooled with on-going trends and impending predictions to establish approximate investment gains. An exhaustive review of any forthcoming prospects, threats, competitions or thriving factors are also states in the report. Further, a methodical regional examination is presented in the report. The COVID-19 influences have been described in the report in order to aid investors and business professionals to comprehend the jeopardies in a better manner. The key players in the market are acknowledged, and their tactic to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Office Supplies Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

1.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 149.4 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 127.3 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

175

Segments covered

By Product Type, By Application, By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Commercial Infrastructural Places to Bolster Product Demand

Procurement Commenced by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth

Others Segment to Hold a Significant Global Market Share

Pitfalls & Challenges

Higher Cost of Raw Material Supplies to Impact the Market Growth

Driving Factors

Rising Commercial Infrastructural Places to Bolster Product Demand

Commercial settings such as educational institutions, corporate workplaces, banks, and others frequently utilize computers, desks, as well as other supplies to conduct their official work. Thus, rising commercial, infrastructural settings is likely to sustain the product demand throughout the globe. Furthermore, governmental support in emerging commercial, infrastructural places in numerous nations throughout the world is said to additionally foster the usage rate of the product.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific market reached USD 51.15 billion in 2020. This region holds the largest office supplies market share owing of the augmented usage of the various sorts of office equipment among the Chinese, Japanese, and Indian populations on regular utilization basis.

North America region holds a substantial market share owing to the great U.S. consumers’ expenditure on educational supplies as well as staples.

The European region is probable to develop faster in the industry on account of sturdy import services of office equipment & supplies in Germany, the U.K., and France, hence bolstering the products’ usage rate in the region.

Segmentation

By product type, the market is segregated into,

  • Desk Supplies

  • Filling Supplies

  • Binding Supplies

  • Computer/Printer Supplies

  • Others

Based on application, the market is classified into,

  • Enterprises

  • Household

  • Educational Institutions

  • Others

On the basis of Geography, the market is categorized into,

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/office-supplies-market-106626

Competitive Landscape

Procurement Commenced by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for effective tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with facing least possible hurdles. One such operative stratagem is procuring competitive companies and thereby safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

    • 5.1 Impact of COVID-19

    • 5.2 Supply Chain Challenges

    • 5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Office Supplies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Desk Supplies

        • Filling Supplies

        • Binding Supplies

        • Computer/Printer Supplies

        • Others

      • By Application (Value)

        • Enterprises

        • Household

        • Educational Institutions

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

Notable Industry Development

December 2021: BIGNAME Commerce, which is a parent company of Envelopes.com and Folders.com, specialty office supplies stores collaborated with JAM Paper Envelope, another specialty office products retailer in order to amplify its data analytics and manufacturing utilization competences.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/office-supplies-market-106626

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


