U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,673.52
    -71.00 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,485.86
    -441.08 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,781.21
    -292.10 (-2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,723.11
    -29.40 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.44
    +2.99 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.50
    -11.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.36
    -0.30 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9785
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8750
    +0.0490 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1123
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1460
    +0.0780 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,647.47
    -418.86 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.99
    -7.04 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.66
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Office Supplies Sourcing and Procurement Report with Market Forecast Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Office Supplies industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 32.08 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Office Supplies Market
Office Supplies Market

 

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/office-supplies-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Key Office Supplies Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 32.08 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%

  3. Top Global Suppliers: The ODP Corp., Costco Wholesale Corp., and Tesco PLC

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Scope: One-stop solution, Warranty terms offered by the suppliers, Order process offered by the supplier, and Transparency in pricing.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Office Supplies market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Office Supplies pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Fixed pricing model and Volume-based pricing model, and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/sample-report/office-supplies-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Office Supplies TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/office-supplies-sourcing-and-procurement-report-with-market-forecast-analysis--spendedge-301642666.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years

    India's Adani Group will invest 650 billion Indian rupees ($7.9 billion) in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan over the next five to seven years, its founder, and Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani said on Friday. Adani said late last month his company would invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business. The ports-to-energy conglomerate will invest in the renewables business, cement manufacturing, expanding an airport and developing networks to deliver piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), Adani told an investment summit in the state on Friday.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Businesses in England and Wales collapse at fastest pace since 2009 as energy costs bite

    There were more than 5,600 insolvencies in the second quarter of the year.

  • Data Centers Are Pushing This Dividend Stock's Growth Plan to the Limit

    Dominion Energy's regional footprint puts it at the center of a huge growth region for data centers. That's good and bad.

  • Memory Chip Makers Struggle With Declines in Demand, Price

    Memory chips provide a key barometer of health for the semiconductor industry, which is reckoning with a sudden shift from pandemic strength to an abrupt drop-off in demand.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • OPEC+ Oil Cut Adds to Troubles Faced by Refiners and Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest cut to OPEC+ supply since the pandemic has added another element of uncertainty for oil traders weighing the outlook for Chinese demand and a potential energy-supply squeeze during winter.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says U

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Judge postpones Twitter-Musk trial after company accuses him of 'mischief and delay'

    Twitter’s lawyers fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a court filing Thursday, accusing the company’s recalcitrant buyer of engaging in "mischief and delay" with his renewed bid for the company.

  • LME Opens Door to Potential Ban on New Supplies of Russian Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange began a formal discussion on a potential ban on new Russian metal as a response to growing concerns in the market over how to handle the country’s supplies.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Slide