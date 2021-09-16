U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

As offices come back, ATMO launches air monitoring device claiming to give COVID-risk score

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Way back in 2015 we covered the launch of the Atmotube, a small, innovative, portable air quality monitor which went on to receive a number of awards, post its CES debut.

Since rebranding as ATMO, the company, co-founded by Vera Kozyr, is now launching the Atmocube, an indoor air quality monitoring system for businesses and enterprises. This new product is positioned far more for the Post-COVID era, where air quality inside offices is going to be vital, and this time, instead of being small and portable (although that earlier product is still sold), the Atmocube will be prominent and visible in order to give office workers peace of mind that their air quality is good.

The key to this is measuring CO2 levels which the Atmocube displays on its screen along with other metrics.

The device has up to 14 sensors measuring various environmental parameters such as CO2, formaldehyde NO2, PM1 (small airborne particles), PM2.5, ozone, and others, and other environmental parameters such as relative humidity, temperature, atmospheric pressure, ambient noise, light levels, and color temperature.

The company says this new device also calculates the Airborne Virus Transmission Score — based on the levels of particulate matter, humidity, and CO2, and says it comes up with a “score” that estimates the probability of transferring virus diseases in closed spaces. Obviously, that’s probably something that would need independent testing to verify, but it is the case that the WHO advises that COVID-19 can be transmitted in poorly ventilated and/or crowded indoor settings.

Kozyr said: “Air pollution is dangerous because it can affect you and your health even if you don’t notice it. We aim to help people know what they’re breathing and make changes as a result. As businesses return to the office, they need a tool to make information about indoor air quality transparent and accessible to their employees. Most air quality monitors are designed to be hidden away, so we set out to create a device with a more transparent interface that would highlight HVAC performance safety and create trust between occupants and building owners”.

ATMO is by no means the only player in the space of course, as it’s joined by AirThings, Awair Omni and Kaiterra.

  • With eye on Iran, Israeli navy steps up Red Sea presence

    Israel’s navy has stepped up its activities in the Red Sea “exponentially” in the face of growing Iranian threats to Israeli shipping, the country’s just-retired navy commander said in an interview. Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit stopped short of confirming a series of attacks and mishaps on Iranian ships that have been attributed to Israel. “The state of Israel will protect its freedom of navigation across the globe,” Sharvit told The Associated Press, days after completing his five-year term.

  • Sundial Launches First Canadian Caviar Cone Under Top Leaf Brand

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company"), a Canadian licensed producer that crafts premium cannabis, has launched Caviar Cones, its newest product innovation, under the award-winning Top Leaf brand. The Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones will be the first caviar cone product to hit the Canadian market. This launch reinforces Sundial's focused innovation pipeline around premium inhalables in the Canadian cannabis market.

  • Energy Fuels Establishes the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation with Potential to Contribute Millions to Local Communities

    At its recent open house showcasing its uranium and rare earth businesses for local and national dignitaries and industry leaders, Energy Fuels Inc. ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") announced the establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Southeastern, Utah. This week, Energy Fuels deposited $1 million into the Foundation and anticipates providing ongoing annual funding

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Expands Into Europe?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Democrats Probe Oil Giants for Misleading Claims on Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are investigating the role major oil companies and their trade groups may have played in misleading the public on the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.Letters sent Thursday to the heads of Exxon Mobil Corp., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce seek information on any role they may have played in what the Democrats call a “long-running, industrywide campaign” of climate dis

  • Stray Balloon Triggers Chip-Making Outages at German Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Infineon Technologies AG and Robert Bosch GmbH were forced to halt key chip factories in Germany after a power failure, potentially exacerbating a global semiconductor supply crunch.The city of Dresden suffered a large-scale power disruption for 20 minutes from around 2 p.m. on Monday, shutting down Infineon’s factory there until Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said. While Bosch managed to restart operations by late afternoon on Monday, the company said it’s still assessing the da

  • ESG is broken but we can’t afford to scrap it

    Former BlackRock chief investment officer Tariq Fancy has called ESG a “dangerous placebo."

  • Energy Fuels Hosts Mining, Environmental and Political Heavyweights to Showcase Uranium Activities and Introduce Production of Rare Earths at its Blanding, Utah Facility

    Energy Fuels' President and CEO, Mark Chalmers is hosting business, community and industry heavyweights in Blanding, Utah to introduce the commencement of production and shipments of an intermediate rare earth element ("REE") product, called mixed rare earth carbonate ("RE Carbonate"), at its Utah-based White Mesa Mill (the "Mill"). Approximately 15 containers of RE Carbonate (300 tonnes of product) produced at the Mill is being shipped to Europe where it will be processed into separated rare ea

  • Environment - FedEx's Approach to Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize

    At FedEx, we understand our business has an impact on the environment, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to minimize these impacts. Our Practical Sustainability philosophy and the results o...

  • Fort Worth Zoo to release thousandth captive-born Texas horned lizard into wild

    The zoo’s ectotherm team works on a pilot program geared toward restoring Texas horned lizards, also known as horned frogs, back to their habitats in the wild.

  • Europe’s energy crisis goes from bad to worse as Dutch and U.K. natural gas prices see double-digit gains

    Europe’s energy crisis deepened on Wednesday, with natural gas futures in Europe and the U.K. soaring by double digits, while a fire at a electricity converter station that connected France to England. European benchmark natural gas prices have soared 287% year to date, driven by a shortage of supplies from Russia, which is using more of its own natural gas; a lack of U.S. supply due to hurricanes disrupting refineries; a heat wave in the U.K. and elsewhere that has disrupted wind power; and hurricanes knocking out supplies from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

  • Global Energy Crunch Leaves China Facing More Power Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China is staring down another winter of power shortages that threaten to upend its economic recovery as a global energy supply crunch sends the price of fuels skyrocketing.The world’s second biggest economy is at risk of not having enough coal and natural gas -- used to heat households and power factories -- despite efforts over the past year to stockpile fuel as rivals in North Asia and Europe compete for a finite supply. Demand for heating will jump when temperatures turn colder

  • Palm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed Forests

    (Bloomberg) -- In the impoverished West African country of Liberia, a unit of the world’s second-largest palm oil company has admitted to destroying forests and violating the rights of indigenous people. Yet its parent is among the industry’s leaders in investor ratings for environmental and social policies.Golden Agri Resources Ltd. acknowledged in February that its Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) unit hadn’t done enough to compensate local residents for business practices that included razing pa

  • Asos pledges to cut total emissions in new net zero plan

    The company hopes to have its environmental targets recognised by the Science Based Targets initiative as early as next week.

  • Mitigating Climate Change: A Carbon Zero Future for Agriculture

    Human activities produce greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide are the leading cause of climate change, and agriculture accounts for nearly a quarter of these ...

  • California Bay area regulators probe Phillips 66 refinery work -email

    California Bay Area regulators are investigating whether Phillips 66 failed to obtain necessary permits to produce renewable fuels at its oil refinery in Rodeo, according to an email reviewed by Reuters. The refiner is undergoing a multi-step conversion of the plant to turn it into the world's largest producer of renewable fuels using feedstocks such as soybean oil and animal fats. Phillips 66 started to process small volumes of soybean oil at the Rodeo refinery in the first quarter of 2021, the company said this year.

  • Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Million

    RYE BROOK, NY, September 15, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), is delivering the advanced “smart sewer” system enabling the City of South Bend, Indiana, to excee...

  • ‘Everyone’s fleeing’: Brazil cracks down on illegal mining in Amazon – for now

    Government is determined to show the world a new, greener face, but activists are skeptical the clampdown will have lasting impact Jardim do Ouro, which belongs to the municipality of Itaituba, in Pará. Signs of the devastation wrought by decades of rampant exploitation are everywhere. Photograph: Lucas Landau/The Guardian In the four decades since he helped found the Garden of Gold, Fernando Viana has had a front-row seat to the chaotic scramble for precious metals in the Brazilian Amazon. Cutt

  • Large bear wanders into Colorado home and traps family for 45 minutes, officials say

    The bear walked into the home through an open garage door and got stuck inside.