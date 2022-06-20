U.S. markets closed

OFFICESCAPES AND FLOORZ MERGE WITH ELEMENTS TO BECOME REGION'S MOST COMPREHENSIVE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS PARTNER

·5 min read

Combined company will offer placemaking expertise and the latest in human-centric design thinking alongside an unmatched product portfolio

DENVER, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based elements, an integrated interiors partner focused on human-centered design and placemaking, together with Colorado's leading furnishings solutions partner OfficeScapes and commercial flooring specialist Floorz, today announced a merger to create a comprehensive interior solutions company with the capacity to support clients nationally. Moving forward, the newly combined company will remain the largest Steelcase provider in the region. Steelcase designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions to companies around the word, helping them create places that help people work better.

Combined company leadership pictured here. These three companies have established a strong presence in Colorado and beyond, working with industries ranging from office and higher education to healthcare and government, including Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, as well as small businesses. In total, the firms have supported the creation of more than 38 million square feet of commercial interior space for the top employers in the region in the last three years alone.
All three firms have established a strong presence in Colorado and beyond, working with industries ranging from office and higher education to healthcare and government, including Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, as well as small businesses. In total, these firms have supported the creation of more than 38 million square feet of commercial interior space for the top employers in the region in the last three years alone. The combined company will be the largest of its kind in the region with hundreds of brands under one umbrella.

"The future of work is all about delivering inspiring experiences and creating places where people want to be," said Traci Lounsbury, CEO of elements. "Joining forces with OfficeScapes and Floorz provides us with a stronger foundation from which to help customers achieve their workplace goals. Together, we'll be able to offer the latest in design, enhanced capabilities, unmatched product access, and a higher level of operational excellence for our customers."

Since founding in 2008, elements has expanded its services across multiple studios and become a recognized leader in next-generation commercial interiors. Through organic growth and acquisitions, the company is recognized as one of the largest woman-owned businesses in the state, with 120 employees and total 2021 revenues of $80 million.

OfficeScapes has led the region in commercial furniture offerings since 1998 and has been in operation since 1951. Headquartered in Denver, the company has an additional location in Fort Collins, with 143 employees and total 2021 revenue of $95 million.

"Our goal has always been to provide the best possible experience for both our team members and our customers, and this combination will allow us to do both," said Bob Deibel, President of OfficeScapes. "We recognized early on in our conversations that our organizations were aligned in both our values and our belief in the power of great workplace design. The combination of our skillsets will create unique synergies for our customers, and we look forward to integrating our three teams over the coming months."

OfficeScapes has consistently achieved the exclusive Steelcase Premier Partner designation and has long represented the full Steelcase portfolio of products. Moving forward, the combined company will continue to represent Steelcase, while offering access to hundreds of other manufacturers – from furnishings to architectural products, technology, signage and graphics, and more.

"Our dealer partners are an integral part of the Steelcase experience. Together, we provide our clients with industry-leading expertise and services. Having the most trusted and proven dealer network in the industry does not happen by chance. At Steelcase, we continuously strive to make our dealers the best they can be," said Eddy Schmitt, Senior Vice President at Steelcase. "In Colorado, OfficeScapes has been an outstanding Steelcase dealer partner for more than three decades. Their team just got stronger thanks to their merger with elements. We're thrilled to welcome the exceptional elements team to the Steelcase dealer family."

Floorz offers end-to-end flooring solutions to optimize efficiency and execution for commercial clients. Founded in 2000, Floorz is the leader in Colorado's commercial floorcovering market. With headquarters in Denver and an office in Colorado Springs, Floorz has 60 employees and 2021 revenue of $40 million.

"This move gives us the necessary scale to support increased investment in our business, a greater reach and enhanced capabilities for our clients across the Rocky Mountain Region," said Jason Blake, President of Floorz.

The newly combined company will maintain all of its current locations and staff, and will eventually bring the Denver teams together under one roof. The merger is expected to officially close later this month. For more information on the company's capabilities, please visit https://www.workplaceelements.com/merger.

About elements

elements is a recognized leader in next-generation commercial interiors, completing major projects for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients, as well as small businesses. Across multiple studios, elements provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for the interior built environment. The company combines interiors expertise with construction capability and the collaborative, cross-functional process of human-centered design. This holistic approach to the built environment creates a seamless experience and exceptional results for customers.

About OfficeScapes

OfficeScapes is the leader in the Colorado office furnishings market, helping organizations transform their workplaces to build engagement, support productivity, and accomplish business goals. With its affiliated companies, OfficeScapes can provide a complete interior solution, including furniture, flooring and floor coverings, interior construction, technology infrastructure, and audiovisual products. OfficeScapes is an elite Steelcase Premier Partner and exclusively represents the full Steelcase portfolio of products in Colorado and Wyoming.

About Steelcase

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit steelcase.com.

About Floorz

Floorz is a dominate force in the commercial flooring arena, known for unparalleled choreography of the largest and complex flooring projects in the Rocky Mountain Region. Floorz EcoCare and Floorz Polish + Coatings are company affiliates, and part of the company's full-service flooring solutions and installation services.

Contact:
Sarah Cullen
Sarah@sidecarpr.com
303-931-1910

Denver-based elements, OfficeScapes and Floorz have merged to create a comprehensive interior solutions company with the capacity to support clients nationally.
