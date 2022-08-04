U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.93
    +0.76 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,760.72
    -51.78 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,719.21
    +51.05 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.58
    -0.34 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    -2.17 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +33.90 (+1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.29 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0252
    +0.0080 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9140
    -0.9170 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,597.48
    -871.21 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.85
    -12.78 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

It's Official! Brisket Is Back at Taco Bueno®

·2 min read

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Taco Bueno's Hickory slow-smoked brisket is here, but only for a limited time.

Taco Bueno's Hickory slow-smoked Brisket Tacos with Chips, Salsa and a Drink.
Taco Bueno's Hickory slow-smoked Brisket Tacos with Chips, Salsa and a Drink.

Cooked slowly and consumed quickly, the limited time Brisket Menu Lineup includes tacos, nachos, quesadilla and queso, all featuring Hickory slow-smoked brisket. Get the menu items a la carte or in a Combo when you add a drink.

Brisket Tacos feature Hickory slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onions, minced cilantro in a warm flour tortilla.

The Brisket Quesadilla comes loaded with Hickory slow-smoked brisket, a healthy layer of a blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and pressed in a warm flour tortilla.

Brisket Nachos piles on top of a generous portion of crunchy tortilla chips, the Hickory slow-smoked brisket, refried beans, queso, pickled red onions, Pico de Gallo and sliced jalapenos.

During this period, Taco Bueno is also offering queso loaded with Brisket. The Brisket Queso, dresses the traditional queso with Hickory slow-smoked brisket, Pico de Gallo, sliced jalapenos, and minced cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, this makes the prefect add-on to any meal.

The limited time menu items are offered starting at $4.49. But hurry, Hickory slow-smoked brisket is here till it isn't.

To find your local Taco Bueno, and to order online, visit TacoBueno.com.

For exclusive deals and specials, become a Buenohead® and receive a FREE Beef Muchaco®. Text "Bueno" to 72829 or go to tacobueno.com/buenoheads for email signup.

*Price may vary. Offer available for a Limited Time. At participating locations. While supplies last. DR PEPPER is a registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc. ©2022 Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

About Taco Bueno®

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients, and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 145 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

(PRNewsfoto/Taco Bueno)
(PRNewsfoto/Taco Bueno)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-official-brisket-is-back-at-taco-bueno-301600319.html

SOURCE Taco Bueno

Recommended Stories

  • Beloved Wendy's Menu Item is Going Away (Another Is Coming Back)

    It might only be "goodbye for now" as the fast-food chain usually brings fan favorites back.

  • Now we know the Fort Worth site for Portillo’s, famous for Chicago dogs, Italian beef

    Texas’ first Portillo’s will open in The Colony. The Texas locations have large dining rooms and patios.

  • Indiana's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives': The Guy Fieri-approved eats foodies should try

    From tamales to Cajun food, here are the Hoosier restaurants that have made a meal out of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

  • What is a coney dog? Al Roker learns the history behind an iconic Detroit food

    The origins of Motor City’s chili-topped hot dog are rooted in the culinary heritage of Greek immigrants.

  • Taco Bell Reveals Fan-Favorite Item Will Be Back This Fall

    And it's staying on the menu, permanently.

  • Save up to 50% off these pizza-making products

    Host the perfect pizza party with up to 50% off these handy pizza-making tools.

  • People are coming from all over to try this $8.50 TikTok-viral croissant in NYC. 'My trip centered around it.'

    These viral croissants sell out daily at NYC's Lafayette Bakery. But are they worth the trip?

  • The best budget restaurants in Tokyo

    From sushi and ramen to tempura and soba, Tokyo has long been famed as nirvana for foodies – a status confirmed by the fact that it’s home to the world’s highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants. But perhaps one of the best things about the city’s food scene? Contrary to Tokyo’s lingering reputation as one of the most expensive cities on the planet, it’s surprisingly easy to eat very good food for very little money.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on hawkish Fed rhetoric; nervousness around Pelosi's Taiwan trip eases

    * U.S. 10-year rises from four-month low * Fed officials walk back dovish Powell comments post-FOMC * U.S. 2/10-year yield curve hits deepest inversion since 2000 * U.S. 3-month/10-year briefly inverts, last steeper on the day (Recasts; adds analyst comment, Fed officials' remarks;updates prices, Pelosi's Taiwan visit) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday in volatile trading, lifted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested more rate hikes are coming in the near term, as inflation has yet to hit its peak. Worries about global tension arising from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan eased a bit, with the U.S. official landing safely in its capital Taipei, analysts said.

  • PNC, a 'tweener' national bank, finding niches in Carolinas, regional chief says

    A decade after entering the North Carolina market, Regional President Weston Andress said PNC Bank is finding its niches as a "tweener" looking for gaps between the large national banks and the local players. Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group entered North Carolina in March 2012 when it acquired Raleigh-based RBC Bank for $3 billion, gaining nearly 1 million new customers and more than 400 branches in the Southeast and is now the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets.

  • Here's Why Clearfield (CLFD) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

    Does Clearfield (CLFD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 39.02% and 10.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Hit With Probe Into Credit-Card Business by CFPB

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is facing a probe into its nascent credit-card business, adding another headache for the Wall Street giant’s pursuit of the masses. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking into the company’s credit-card practices, including how it r

  • Dana Shares Slide On Q2 Bottom-Line Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut

    Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 17.3% year-on-year to $2.59 billion, beating the consensus of $2.45 billion. Light vehicle revenue rose 15.5% Y/Y, Commercial vehicles increased 31%, Off-Highway climbed 15%, and Power Technologies sales rose 9.3%. Adjusted EBITDA was $162 million versus $233 million last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3.2% Y/Y to $130 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.08 missed the analyst consensus of $0.26. Dana held $340 mil

  • European shares rise as upbeat earnings offset gloomy data

    European shares rose on Wednesday as a slate of upbeat earnings from companies including Infineon, AXA and Just Eat Takeaway offset some fears of a slowdown following gloomy business activity data from the region. The pan-European benchmark fell on Tuesday on weak global factory data and on concerns that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could escalate tensions between Beijing and Washington. "Pelosi's trip has come to an end, which traders took as a sign that the relationship between the U.S. and China are at least better than they were 48 hours ago, so as far as markets are concerned, there aren't going to be any major repercussions," said David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.

  • Bank of England Makes Biggest Rate Rise Since 1995 as Inflation Soars

    The Bank of England warned that the U.K. economy was poised to enter its longest recession since the financial crisis. The British economy is expected to contract for five consecutive quarters beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, the bank said.

  • Zebra Technologies Beats Second-Quarter Goals But Offers Soft Outlook

    Zebra Technologies early Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter but guided below views for the current period.

  • Investors Watch Markets as Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Weakens Risk Sentiment

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, raising geopolitical tensions in China and zapping investor risk appetite. Race Capital General Partner Edith Yeung discusses her take on Pelosi's "truly reckless and really dangerous" visit and why "nothing good [will] come out of it." Plus, her analysis and outlook of the "warm" crypto winter.

  • PepsiCo Takes 20% Equity Stake In Romanian Spring Water Company AQUA Carpatica

    PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) has entered into a strategic agreement with Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica, which was founded by Swiss-Greek businessman and entrepreneur Jean Valvis in 2010. Under the agreement, PepsiCo will own a 20% equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. The financial terms were not disclosed. PepsiCo will have the rights to distribute the spring water in Romania and Poland with options to expand into other markets, including the U.S. AQUA Carpatica's product line includes still spri

  • Meta Has Launched a Bond Offering for the First Time. What to Know.

    Meta Platforms has launched an offering of senior secured notes, the company disclosed Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Meta (ticker: META) didn’t disclose details about the offering, other than to say that “the timing and pricing and terms” are subject to “market conditions and other factors.” Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, said proceeds could be used for capital spending, stock repurchases, acquisitions or investments.