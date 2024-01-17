It's official: Historic du Pont estate passes to new owners, and may open to the public

The historic du Pont residence Granogue may be one step closer to being open to visitors.

In a story first reported by Delaware Online/The News Journal, vastly popular Kennett Square botanical garden Longwood Gardens announced its intentions in February 2023 to buy Granogue, a scenic 505-acre private estate near Centreville, Delaware, owned by the late Irénée du Pont Jr.

National nonprofit The Conservation Fund helped facilitate the deal for the property, located 8 miles south of Longwood Gardens. The property will be kept as open space, Longwood Gardens told Delaware Online/The News Journal at the time.

Previous: EXCLUSIVE: This Delaware du Pont estate may be worth $50 million. Look who's buying it.

That sale is now complete as of Jan. 11, according to county documents. The sale price was not recorded, but real estate experts consulted by Delaware Online/The News Journal last year estimated the property's worth as potentially north of $50 million.

Granogue estate sits on a hilltop and can be seen along points of Smith Bridge Road near Centreville. It was the home of the late Irenee and Barbara du Pont. Photo was taken on Thursday, April 24, 2008.

The du Ponts and Longwood have a long history together

Consider the purchase a bit like renewed vows between the du Ponts and the Longwood Foundation.

The du Pont family has long had a connection to Longwood. Pierre S. du Pont, Irénée du Pont Jr.'s uncle, first purchased Longwood's original 202 acres in 1906. By 1937, that property had grown into a 1,100-acre botanical garden. Du Pont began the Longwood Foundation to ensure that the land would be kept open to the public.

The Granogue estate is likewise one of the largest privately owned open spaces left in northern New Castle County. It, too, has often been treasured as a public amenity. But inflation and taxes have been the only constants, making the property difficult to maintain for generations.

Representatives for du Pont began talks with Longwood as early as 2016 about preserving the Granogue estate, Delaware Online/The News Journal reported last year.

Longwood Gardens has signaled that Granogue will open to visitors

It's unclear when the public might have a chance to tour Granogue's 505 acres now that Longwood's on the deed. But officials have indicated they do expect the historic estate will open to visitors in some fashion.

Paul Redman, president and CEO of Longwood Gardens, signaled as much last year, saying that the organization's goal was to preserve Granogue's property and conserve it in a manner so that the "beautiful bucolic" green space can be shared with visitors, and that Longwood Gardens would continue the du Ponts' "tradition of hospitality" there.

“We understand the important role this iconic landscape plays in our region’s ecology, community, and quality of life, and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure this treasure is stewarded for future generations to enjoy,” Redman in a statement.

This comports with the du Ponts' long habit of inviting the public to the property.

Letting the public peek at Granogue was a tradition started by Irénée du Pont Sr., who with two brothers Pierre S. and Lammot du Pont served as president of the Wilmington-based DuPont Co. In the 1930s, '40s and '50s, Irénée Sr. hosted fireworks displays on the Granogue grounds, during which cars were said to have been parked for more than 2 miles around the property.

Irenee du Pont, then 80, is shown in this 2000 photo riding a motorcycle on his Granogue estate. Du Pont liked to call himself a "motorhead."

His son, Irénée du Pont Jr. likewise opened the estate grounds to local organizations for fundraisers, trail runs and mountain biking, as well as summer camps hosted by the Delaware Nature Society.

Irénée du Pont Jr. made his wishes for the property clear to the News Journal in a 2009 interview, while tooling around the estate in his 1918 Cadillac.

"I want people to enjoy this beauty," he said.

