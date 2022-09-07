U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.50
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,173.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,040.00
    +21.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +0.42 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.10
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.10
    +0.20 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9903
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.68
    +0.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4170
    +1.6600 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,752.40
    -1,233.25 (-6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.18
    -30.33 (-6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.17
    -50.27 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

The official inflation rate is a "broken thermometer" that is misleading Canadians

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For over a year now, statistics have shown an unusual rise in the general price level as calculated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The highest seen in 40 years, this increase has fuelled public debate as well as anxiety among Canadians.

Researchers at the Montreal Economic Institute believe that the actual deterioration in purchasing power is much more pronounced than the official rate would indicate, and they challenge the validity of the metrics employed by Statistics Canada which in their view do not reflect the true inflationary pressure experienced since the beginning of this year.

"Rising prices and the loss of purchasing power are subjects that directly interest and affect most households, so they need to be able to consult a well-calibrated speedometer. Since the current inflation rate is calculated over the year that has just passed, it is exclusively backward-looking," explains Nathalie Elgrably, senior economist at the MEI.

"It represents a wholly retrospective measure that reports what has happened over the past year, but without specifying exactly when the change in inflation took place. Was it a year ago? Several months ago? Or more recently?" adds Valentin Petkantchin, economist and vice-president of research at the MEI.

Make the rate prospective instead of retrospective

To rectify this oversight, the MEI proposes a different indicator that is forward-looking, a compounded annualized rate calculated from the rate of change in the CPI over the last month.

"We have named this the "prospective rate" of price inflation. Rather than focusing on the erosion of purchasing power compared to a year ago, the prospective rate illuminates the deterioration that awaits us if the CPI continues on its current path," says Valentin Petkantchin.

The current official rate is simply the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the past 12 months. This indicator is not representative of current reality but, unfortunately, it occupies a privileged position on Statistics Canada's Price Portal as well as in public discourse, no matter whether the variation in prices is up or (very rarely) down.

Using the prospective rate, the first sign of an inflationary surge above the 2% objective could have been detected in July of 2020, almost a year before the official statistics indicated any deviation from the target rate. As another example, the prospective rate was 12.5% in May of this year, before falling back below 10% in July.

"To make an automotive analogy, the prospective rate is to price inflation what the speedometer is to a car. Just as the speedometer allows for immediate calculation of the distance the car will travel if the current speed is maintained for the next hour, the prospective rate determines the drop in purchasing power that will result if the CPI continues to grow at the same rate," explains Nathalie Elgrably.

"Annualizing rates is nothing extraordinary. In the financial and banking industries it is common practice, used, for example, to assess and compare the return on investments. In order to obtain a more representative measure of reality, we should prefer to swap the retrospective calculation of price increases for a prospective indicator. Then, instead of being informed about the purchasing power we have already lost over the past year, we could learn instead about the inflationary pressure we are experiencing right now and then extrapolate it on an annual basis, that is to say, over the next 12 months," concludes the economist.

The Montreal Economic Institute is an independent public policy think tank. Through its publications, media appearances, and advisory services to policy-makers, the MEI stimulates public policy debate and reforms based on sound economics and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Montreal Economic Institute

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c2907.html

Recommended Stories

  • Top European bankers warn on recession, China and U.S. banks

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank chief Christian Sewing, painting a bleaker assessment of the German economy, warned on Wednesday that China was a considerable risk for the nation and that Europe needed big banks to fend off American competitors. The CEO of the nation's top lender said Germany would "no longer be able to avert a recession" after it became too dependent on Russian energy. Russia has halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Germany, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Europe and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

  • Truss's energy bills freeze unlikely to stop rate rise, warns Bank of England - live updates

    Bank economist suggests energy package won't prevent further rate rises Russia hunting microchips made by company buying Newport Wafer Fab FTSE 100 drops 1.2pc Ben Marlow: The cash crisis at British Gas owner shows our energy market is utterly broken Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Putin Says Price Caps on Russia Would Halt Supply: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia will not supply crude oil, refined products or gas to any nations that introduce price caps on Russian commodities, describing such measures as “another stupidity.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Bl

  • U.K. may be on road to another IMF bailout, strategist warns

    Is the U.K. on the road to an International Monetary Fund bailout? Here's what two strategists are saying.

  • Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says

    VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout. Putin increasingly casts the conflict in Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation", as a turning point in history when Russia finally threw off the humiliations which accompanied the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. In an attempt to underscore Russia's tilt towards Asia, Putin, speaking to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok, said that the West was failing while Asia was the future.

  • Peak Inflation Is Never Truly Here

    The most recent release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed good news - good news for the Federal Reserve, good news for the consumer, and good news for the U.S. economy. The July read of the CPI fell on a year-over-year basis from 9.1% to 8.5% and, more importantly, was flat on a month-over-month basis. The July read is the first that did not show a month-over-month increase since the May 2020 report, when we had a decrease of 0.1%.

  • Battered British pound stuck in the fryer for now: Reuters poll

    Britain's struggling currency will not regain its losses against the U.S. dollar anytime soon as steep interest rate increases from the Bank of England fail to offset an expected recession and increased government spending, a Reuters poll found. Liz Truss, appointed prime minister on Tuesday, faces a daunting list of problems, steering Britain through a likely lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses. Adding to the woes of indebted households facing soaring costs, the Bank of England is expected to lift borrowing costs by another bumper 50 basis points next month having already raised Bank Rate from 0.10% to 1.75%.

  • Biden’s $270 billion semiconductor bill to battle China isn’t that big a deal, Goldman says. Unless there’s some kind of huge ‘international conflict’

    Biden pulled out all the stops on his huge bill to encourage more semiconductor production at home and outside China. Goldman says don’t believe the hype, but there’s a big if.

  • Stocks fall on rate hike bets, yen drops to 24-year low

    European stock markets opened in the red on Wednesday after U.S. economic data prompted traders to ramp up Federal Reserve rate hikes bets, pushing the dollar to a 24-year high against the Japanese yen. U.S. Treasury yields jumped and the dollar received a boosted by data on Tuesday which showed the U.S. services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. Markets were pricing in a 73% chances of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting.

  • Euro zone Q2 growth revised up, supported by household spending

    Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously estimated in the second quarter, data showed on Wednesday, as household spending recovered after half of year of stagnation despite the squeeze on disposible income from spiraling inflation. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries using the euro rose by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter and by 4.1% from a year earlier. In mid-August, Eurostat had estimated figures respectively of 0.6% and 3.9%.

  • Dollar Pain Spreads From Emerging to Developed Economies

    (Bloomberg) -- Developed economies are taking a hit from the dollar’s appreciation to multi-decade highs in ways that were once more familiar to their emerging market peers.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainFu

  • How the market makes sense of divergent economic data: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

  • Analysis-Big rate hike won't save euro as energy shock deepens

    The hit to the euro zone economy and its currency from a deepening energy crisis is so severe that more aggressive monetary tightening from the European Central Bank will do little to stop the euro's slide. The euro on Monday fell below $0.99 for the first time since late 2002 after Russia halted the supply of natural gas through the main pipeline to Europe, sending energy prices soaring and heightening fears about a supply crunch. The weakening currency will be front and centre for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday since a weak euro - down 13% in 2022 -- could make already record-high inflation worse through more expensive imports.

  • Liz Truss's energy bills freeze: What does it mean for me?

    A cap on wholesale gas costs to freeze energy bills is being finalised by the government as it moves to shield households and businesses from soaring prices.

  • Stocks edge higher, energy leads amid OPEC production cuts

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Barratt posts record profits but adds to signs of cooling housing market

    The UK’s biggest housebuilder reported underlying pre-tax profits at a record high of £1.05 billion for the year to June 30.

  • Surging U.S. Treasury yields send ripples through stock market, other assets

    Data released Friday showed the U.S. jobs market in strong shape and thus the Federal Reserve will have little compunction in continuing its rate hiking cycle.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, though sterling was slightly higher after Liz Truss won the race to lead the Conservative Party and become Britain’s next prime minister.

  • UK retail sales fall as consumers reign in spending amid cost of living crunch

    Retailers have been hit by a decline in consumer spending as the cost of living surges.

  • Murmurs of 'sterling crisis' no longer fanciful: Mike Dolan

    Even though fears of another "sterling crisis" have been wide of the mark for decades, they are harder to bat away this time around as a fourth British prime minister in six years takes the helm. In an interview last month, Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey testily dismissed the notion of a UK currency or balance of payments crisis brewing, blaming global U.S. dollar strength for the pound's 20% plunge against the greenback over the past year to within a whisker of levels not seen since the mid-1980s. "It is not a crisis in my view at all."