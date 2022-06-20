U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.35
    -0.21 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9000
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,886.02
    +1,388.03 (+7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.07
    -7.86 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,685.99
    -277.01 (-1.07%)
     

The Official Launch of a Grand Cultural Media Live Broadcast Show Titled "The Amazing Rivers: Heilong River & Ussuri River"

·2 min read

HEIHE, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, "The Amazing Rivers: Heilong River & Ussuri River", a grand cultural media live broadcast show, was officially launched by Heilongjiang broadcast TV station. This is the first panoramic promotion of the Heilong River and Ussuri River, two boundary rivers between China and Russia, by the media in China.

In the first phase, the crew will record the Heilong River by starting from Mohe, the northernmost city in China, passing through 11 counties and cities including Tahe County, Huma County and Heihe City, and arriving in Fuyuan, the easternmost city in China. From the source of the Heilong River to the latest boundary marker in China, this journey of more than 2,000 kilometers is designed to explore ancient civilizations and natural wonders along the way. The cultures of China and Russia will be shown through the live broadcast, with the record of the pace of development and opening up of China.

Heilong River is the longest boundary river in the world and the third longest river in China. It has nurtured the civilization in North China and given birth to a splendid national culture. Like the Yangtze River Basin and the Yellow River Basin, the Heilong River Basin is also one of the sources of the Chinese civilization, within the pattern of diversity in unity of the Chinese nation. On the ship traveling along the Heilong River, our cameras will give a full display of local diverse cultures featuring both the integration of frontier and national characteristics and the mixture of Eastern and Western cultures.

"The Amazing Rivers: Heilong River & Ussuri River" is a cultural and tourism project designed to build up our cultural confidence in Heilongjiang Province. In the new historic era of the province's opening up to the north, the crew will endeavor to introduce and promote historical and cultural resources and eco-tourism resources along this boundary river in detail, build a new communication platform for its culture and tourism brand, and contribute to carrying forward Heilongjiang culture through truthful, multi-perspective, all-round and vivid recording.

Bashili Great Bay, Huma County, Heilongjiang Province (PRNewsfoto/Heilongjiang broadcast TV station)
Bashili Great Bay, Huma County, Heilongjiang Province (PRNewsfoto/Heilongjiang broadcast TV station)

SOURCE Heilongjiang broadcast TV station

Recommended Stories

  • Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) sheds 6.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The last three months have been tough on Premier Investments Limited ( ASX:PMV ) shareholders, who have seen the share...

  • Japan Inflation Cuts Into Premier Fumio Kishida’s Support Ahead of Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet slid in a series of media surveys carried out over the weekend, as respondents indicated dissatisfaction with his handling of rising prices weeks ahead of an election. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargainin

  • JD.com tops US$60 mln in digital yuan sales in 618 shopping festival

    Chinese online retail platform JD.com reported 400 million yuan (US$60 million) in digital yuan sales at the “618” shopping festival, accounting for about 1% of the event’s total sales. See related article: Double Eleven: 240,000 orders by e-CNY on top e-commerce platform Fast facts China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan or e-CNY, […]

  • NetEase delays Diablo Immortal's China launch, shares tumble

    Internet and gaming giant NetEase delayed the rollout of its video game Diablo Immortal in China three days ahead of its official launch, a move that comes just after the game's official account on Weibo was banned from making new posts. China-based NetEase, which was set to release the game on Thursday, did not provide a new launch date, but said on Sunday it wanted to make changes such as improvements to the game-play experience and conduct "multiple optimization adjustments". NetEase also did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

  • Macau Casino Stocks Slump on First Covid Outbreak in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks plunged on Monday after the city reported more than two dozen Covid-19 infections over the weekend, its first outbreak in eight months, prompting more border restrictions from mainland China that would further hit tourism in the world’s largest gaming hub. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s In

  • Why Airbnb Tumbled Almost 9% This Week

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) fell 8.6% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, although there was no company-specific news to trigger the decline. Inflation of 8.6% is at a 42-year high; $5 or more for a gallon of gas nationally is an all-time record; the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase in over two decades; and jobless claims exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the second straight week. It suggests weakened consumer purchasing power will blow back on travel and tourism stocks like Airbnb as people will start cutting back on taking vacations.

  • Buttigieg: U.S. may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf

    Widespread flight disruptions are making a mess of summer plans.

  • 6 Best Countries To Own Vacation Property

    Opting to purchase a vacation property in another country has multiple advantages. Not only will you have a foreign getaway to use at your convenience, but you'll also gain an asset that doesn't have...

  • Europe's summer of discontent reveals travel sector labour crisis

    After 21 years as a service agent at Air France, Karim Djeffal left his job during the COVID-19 pandemic to start his own job-coaching consultancy. Djeffal offers a taste of what airports and airlines across Europe are up against as they race to hire thousands to cope with resurgent demand, dubbed "revenge travel" as people seek to make up for vacations lost during the pandemic. Airports in Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands have tried offering perks including pay rises and bonuses for workers who refer a friend.

  • Airlines use post-Brexit loophole to bring in foreign workers

    British Airways, easyJet and TUI are using an employment loophole to operate flights with EU crews without British work visas, as they grapple with staff shortages.

  • 18 Reasons Why Disneyland Paris Is The Ultimate Disney Adult Getaway

    Now in its 30th year of operation, Disneyland Paris is the premier destination for "Disney Adults."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘I took British Airways to court because it cancelled my flight – and I won’

    Airlines are shirking their responsibilities and refusing to pay refunds and compensation after abandoning customers abroad.

  • Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

    Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out thousands of tourists. The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop under a temporary license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates and motorcycle groups will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered or vanity plates on odd-numbered days. The southern loop provides access to Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

  • Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after rare closure forced by floods

    Yellowstone National Park will partly reopen on Wednesday after record flooding and rockslides following a burst of heavy rains that led the park to be closed for the first time in 34 years. "While the park's north loop remains closed due to flood damage until further notice, Yellowstone will begin allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022," the National Park Service said late on Saturday. "To ensure the south loop does not become overwhelmed with visitors and to balance park resource protection and economic interests of surrounding communities, the park is instituting an interim visitor access plan," the federal agency's statement added.

  • 21 Fascinating Info Graphics About Traveling That Are So Darn Smart

    Make your trip all fun, no hassle.View Entire Post ›

  • Dripping Springs, Texas, Is the Charming Hill Country Town To Put on Your Travel List

    The ultimate guide to finding the best barbecue, wineries, hikes, and more in this Texas town.

  • Thousands of flight cancellations mark holiday weekend

    Thousands of flights wound up canceled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father's Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the

  • Mortgage rates go flying with the highest jump since 1987 — and still housing prices may keep on rising

    Buyers have already lost a quarter of their purchasing power since the start of the year.

  • What makes the e-CNY different from bitcoin? Central bank digital currencies share little with cryptocurrencies

    When China announced in 2019 that it was working on its own national digital currency, there was widespread speculation about what role, if any, blockchain would play in a digital yuan, or e-CNY. One reason for this was that news of the digital yuan came just after Facebook announced its own digital currency called Libra, later renamed Diem and killed after its assets were sold off. While the warning signs of regulatory hurdles facing Facebook were apparent from the beginning, it was not clear t

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.