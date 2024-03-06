It's official: Lucchese confirms move to South Congress, hopes to bring 'unique experience'

Lucchese plans to open second Austin Location on South Congress.

After weeks-long speculation of a move to South Congress Avenue, Lucchese executives have confirmed the move and have expressed a desire to bring a “unique experience” to what will be the boot brand's second Austin storefront.

Rumors about the brand's move to the iconic street were all but confirmed last month when American-Statesman reporting showed the luxury boot brand had submitted a renovation filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The filing showed the boot brand is planning to renovate a nearly 4,000-square-foot store at 1508 S. Congress Ave. The space was previously occupied by South Congress staple Maya Star, a boutique that was open for 30 years on Austin's premier retail street.

The filing made confirmation from the company more of a formality, however, as executives from Lucchese have started to give insight into what the brand hopes the space will become.

Lucchese hoping to dazzle on South Congress

The new Lucchese location will be the brand's 19th store in Texas and second in Austin. However, the brand is excited about what the space on South Congress will allow them to create.

Lucchese's Director of Stores, Angela Hahn, said that the boot buzz on South Congress means the brand can create a unique consumer experience when they walk into the new Lucchese store.

The new Lucchese location on South Congress will be the brands 19th location in Texas.

“There will be listeners' lounges with live musicians, private shopping events, custom fittings, a hat bar and the ability to personalize different leather goods,” said Hahn.

She said even though the brand is known for boots it is truly a lifestyle brand at heart which means anyone can come and shop for anything they need from western accessories to luggage.

South Congress continues to turn into a Western wear juggernaut

When Lucchese does move to South Congress, it would be the latest popular boot and western wear brand to have a presence on the street. Major boot players Allens Boots, an Austin landmark since 1977, and Tecovas are just feet from where Lucchese hopes to open.

Just a short walk down the road, bespoke boot brand Heritage also has a location where it does custom boot fittings. Western wear brands Maufrais and Gomez Western Wear, the latter farther down South Congress, also call the retail district home.

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lucchese boots officially opening on SoCo, joins other boot stores