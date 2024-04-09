It's official: Meijer to open Alliance, North Canton stores on May 14

Meijer Express gas station in North Canton will open April 18, 2024, the company announced.

Meijer has made it official: The supercenter chain's new Alliance and North Canton stores will open May 14.

The Michigan-based company made the announcement Tuesday.

The company also said the Meijer Express gas station adjacent to the North Canton location will open April 18. There will be no gas station in Alliance.

The two new locations increase the chain's store count to 55 in Ohio, and three in Stark County. There also is a store in Jackson Township.

Meijer opened its first store in Ohio in 1981.

“Ohio has always been significant to us, as it was the first state we expanded to outside of Michigan,” Todd Anderson, Meijer's vice president of the Ohio region, said in a news release. “The feedback we’ve received from customers here in Northeast Ohio about our value and convenience has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to building upon that momentum specifically here in Alliance and North Canton.”

The company said the new supercenters will feature all Meijer products, including groceries, fresh produce, bakery, meat and deli. There also will be a floral area, garden center, home goods, a pharmacy, pet departments, electronics and more.

There are still select job openings for the new Meijer supercenters. Details for hourly and full-time positions are outlined within the job postings. Interested in a position apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores and search for location.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Meijer to open Alliance, North Canton stores May 14