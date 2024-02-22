Official recommends PRC reject N.M. Gas' plans for storage facility in Rio Rancho

Feb. 21—Staff of the state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday delivered a recommendation for commissioners to deny approval of New Mexico Gas Co.'s plan for a liquefied natural gas facility in Rio Rancho.

The recommendation comes after more than a year of debate over the proposed project — a $180 million, 25-acre facility that has raised concerns among residents. A hearing on the proposal was held in January.

A spokesman for New Mexico Gas Co. wrote in an email Wednesday the company is "disappointed" and "carefully reviewing the recommended decision."

Environmental advocates and neighborhood groups expressed relief.

The state's three PRC commissioners are expected to vote on the project by March 16.

Elizabeth Haley, who has opposed the current proposal for the liquefied natural gas facility as well as a similar proposal from the company about a decade ago, said she was pleased to see the recommendation Wednesday.

Haley is a Bernalillo County resident and president of the West Side Coalition of Neighborhood Associations, which represents 29 neighborhoods she said are within proximity of the proposed site for the facility. They voiced concerns about potential fires and even explosions in addition to health effects.

New Mexico Gas applied to construct the facility in December 2022, drawing intense pushback from community groups, local officials and state legislators.

"If you ever believe that signing a resolution or working within your community doesn't have an effect, I think this is evidence that it does," Haley said. "What many of us have learned from this project is that we need to keep advocating against it, because they will continue to try to resurrect this kind of facility — it pretty much assures a corporate profit."

Intervenors in the regulatory case, including environmental groups Western Resource Advocates and New Energy Economy and the state Department of Justice, argued New Mexico Gas had not proven the facility would provide a benefit to ratepayers over the status quo: the company's leases for gas storage at a Texas facility.

In the recommended decision issued Wednesday, hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros wrote the utility's justifications were "not clearly demonstrated" and the facility "would not provide a net public benefit."

The record showed, however, the project would provide "substantial benefit" to shareholders of Emera, the parent company of New Mexico Gas, Medeiros wrote, by bringing "enhanced earnings" if the cost of building and operating the facility were added to the company's rate base.

Medeiros conducted a four-day public hearing in January on the company's request, with New Mexico Gas executives, utility experts and others providing testimony.

The Bernalillo County Commission voted in October to urge the PRC to reject the project after listening to hours of comments from concerned residents.

In November 14 state lawmakers from Bernalillo County signed a letter opposing the project, citing safety risks from possible gas leaks and fires as well as exacerbated air quality problems in "the most populated valley in New Mexico."

Mariel Nanasi, executive director of Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy, celebrated the recommendation as a victory Wednesday.

Nanasi's group pointed to an internal New Mexico Gas report she said showed the project was not in response to a directive from former PRC members to address gas price spikes.

The report stated liquefied natural gas "could become a key component of NMGC future capacity expansion plans and revenue generation by allowing installation of 'satellite' LNG storage tanks that could provide natural gas service to remote areas of New Mexico."

"NMGC would be positioned to leverage the investment in LNG storage and liquefaction to pursue future growth and obtain new revenue," the document states.

Nanasi also provided an internal financial forecast her group obtained in the case that showed New Mexico Gas expects to increase its rate base by hundreds of millions of dollars "primarily resulting from the construction and ownership of the LNG storage facility."

Nanasi said she believes commissioners will follow the staff recommendation.

"I am confident the hearing examiner's analysis will be followed," Nanasi said in an interview, "because it's the right thing to do for the people, the planet and the pocketbook."