Official results confirm Russo Baca and Jiron winners in MRGCD board election

Oct. 6—Official results released Friday confirm election-night returns that showed Stephanie Russo Baca winning the at-large seat on the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board of directors and Brian Jiron the victor in the Valencia County director's post.

Incumbent John P. Kelly, who ran unopposed, was declared the winner of one of the board's three Bernalillo County seats.

Official results were posted on the Conservancy District's website after votes were canvassed, a process intended to ensure that each valid vote is counted.

Russo Baca had 56.17% of the at-large votes. Her opponent, Jerome Cordova, had 43.83%.

In the Valencia County race, Jiron got 46.11% of the vote, Carol Benavidez 43.50% and Kirsten Couevas 10.39%.

Winners will be sworn in and seated on Monday.

Seven persons, who serve staggered four-year terms, are on the board of the MRGCD, which is responsible for drainage, irrigation and flood control on a 150-mile stretch of the Rio Grande from Cochiti Dam downstream to the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge.