Offit Kurman Enters California Market via Affiliation with Los Angeles’ Clark Trevithick

Offit Kurman
·2 min read

Combination Marks the Firm’s First West Coast Office, Commitment to Western Expansion

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offit Kurman announces today that it will join forces with Los Angeles-based Clark Trevithick, a full-service law firm founded in 1977, effective December 1. Fourteen attorneys from Clark Trevithick will join Offit Kurman, a 260+ attorney firm with 18 offices across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States.

“Offit Kurman’s business strategy has been to expand our capabilities beyond the East Coast and provide a full-service platform to meet the growing needs of our clients. In Clark Trevithick we found the right strategic partner. Like Offit Kurman, Clark Trevithick is keenly focused on serving mid-market companies and their owners – personally and professionally – and our combined platform is ideally positioned to help these clients navigate their own business growth and success,” said Ted Offit, Chairman of Offit Kurman. “Clark Trevithick lawyers have more than 45 years of dedication to their Southern California clients and have earned immense loyalty and trust from them. l speak for everyone involved, the affiliation is a win-win. Together we will expand our client services and geographic reach from one coast to the other.”

Since its founding 45 years ago, Clark Trevithick’s core practices have grown to include corporate, business, real estate, estate planning and administration, labor and employment, debtor and creditor rights and litigation.

“Offit Kurman’s focus on the privately held marketplace, as well as its firmwide culture, set it apart from its ‘AmLaw 200’ peers. Our collaboration broadens our client services, expands our growth opportunities and unlocks the full potential of the combined organization,” said Deborah Petito, Clark Trevithick’s Co-Managing Partner.

Clark Trevithick Co-Managing Partner James S. Arico added, “While we have been approached at various times by other firms looking to grow and break into the Los Angeles and Southern California markets, until Offit Kurman, we were never able to envision a fit that ensured continuity and additional benefits for our clients, as well as enhanced opportunities for our attorneys and professionals. The synergy that will be created by our firms makes our affiliation the right move at the right time.”

The combination with Clark Trevithick complements Offit Kurman’s steady, strategic growth in the last several years. Recent affiliations have allowed the firm to offer clients expanded service areas and broader geographic reach.

“Western expansion is the next logical step in Offit Kurman’s overall growth strategy,” noted firm President Timothy Lynch. “Just as it is critical that we meet our clients where they are – and deliver excellent services that support their business and personal growth – we also aim to expand the firm with entrepreneurial lawyers. In California, as in all of our offices, we delegate operational and administrative functions to business professionals which enables our lawyers to focus on providing exceptional service to our clients.”

Offit Kurman, a full-service AmLaw 200 law firm, serves dynamic businesses, individuals and families. Founded in 1987, the firm’s 280 attorneys counsel clients across more than 30 areas of practice. Offit Kurman helps maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests and goals. The firm is distinguished by the quality, breadth and global reach of its legal services and a unique operational structure that encourages a culture of collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.offitkurman.com/.

Contact

Nicole Rodgers Houston, Offit Kurman
+1 240 507 1758
Nicole.Houston@offitkurman.com


