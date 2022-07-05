Offline Purchases to Dominate the USA Sportswear Market by 2025 | Globaldata Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd

Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour are among the leading companies in the US sportswear market

LONDON, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United States of America (USA) Sportswear Market Size and Forecast Analytics by Category (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories), Segments (Gender, Positioning, Activity), Retail Channel and Key Brands, 2020-2025” report offered by Globaldata Plc provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in the USA. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.



The US sportswear market size was estimated at $126.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020. Clothing, footwear & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel in the USA sportswear market in 2020, followed by other online retailers and online specialists. Moreover, offline purchases are expected to dominate the USA’s sportswear market during the forecast period.

To get comprehensive statistics on the US sportswear market sizing and forecast, download a sample report

US Sportswear Market – Key Highlights

The overall sportswear market in the US is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2020 and 2025.

The women’s sports clothing segment will grow by more than 6% by 2025.

Trainers in men’s sports footwear dominates the sales but shoes & boots are expected to be the fastest-growing category.

Nike led the overall sportswear market in 2020 followed by Adidas and Under Armour.

US Sportswear Market Segment Analysis by Category

Sports Clothing Women’s Sports Clothing Men’s Sports Clothing Children’s Sports Clothing

Sports Footwear Women’s Sports Footwear Men’s Sports Footwear Children’s Sports Footwear

Sports Accessories



US Sportswear Market Share, by Category

Download a sample report for detailed category insights on the US sportswear market

Story continues

US Sportswear Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists

Other Online Retailers

Online Specialists

Department Stores

Value, Discount, & Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters

US Sportswear Market Share, by Distribution Channel

Download a sample report for detailed distribution channel insights on the US sportswear market

Leading Companies in the US Sportswear Market

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Lululemon

Puma

Columbia

New Balance

Vans

Brooks

Athleta

FILA

Converse

Champion

Reebok

ASICS

Fabletics

The North Face

HOKA ONE ONE

Saucony



US Sportswear Market Share, by Leading Companies

To know more about leading sportswear companies in the USA, download a sample report

Reasons to Buy

Gain a comprehensive view of the accessories market and forecasts to 2025

Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the accessories market

Investigate current and forecast trends in the market to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

Understand who the main competitors are in the sectors

Related Reports

US Sportswear Market Overview

Market Size 2020 $126.1 billion CAGR >6% Forecast Period 2021-2025 Key Categories Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories Key Distribution Channels Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Value, Discount, & Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers, and Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters Leading Companies Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Lululemon, Puma, Columbia, New Balance, Vans, Brooks, Athleta, FILA, Converse, Champion, Reebok, ASICS, Fabletics, The North Face, HOKA ONE ONE, and Saucony

FAQs

What was the USA sportswear market size in 2020?

The sportswear market size in the US was $126.1 billion in 2020.

What is the USA sportswear market growth rate?

The sportswear market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

What are the key categories in the USA sportswear market?

The key categories in the USA sportswear market are sports clothing, sports footwear, and sports accessories.

What are the key distribution channels in the USA sportswear market?

The key distribution channels in the USA sportswear market are clothing, footwear & accessories specialists, other online retailers, online specialists, department stores, value, discount, & variety stores and general merchandise retailers, and hypermarkets, supermarkets & hard discounters.

Which are the leading companies in the USA sportswear market?

The leading companies in the USA sportswear market are Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Lululemon, Puma, Columbia, New Balance, Vans, Brooks, Athleta, FILA, Converse, Champion, Reebok, ASICS, Fabletics, The North Face, HOKA ONE ONE, and Saucony.

Table of Contents

Sportswear

Sports Clothing

Women’s Sports Clothing

Men’s Sports Clothing

Children’s Sports Clothing

Sports Footwear

Women’s Sports Footwear

Men’s Sports Footwear

Children’s Sports Footwear

Sports Accessories

Appendix

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



