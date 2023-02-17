U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

Offset Guidelines Bulletin Service: Up-To-Date Offset and Countertrade Guidelines or Practices of 83 Countries, With Updates Every Quarter

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offset Guidelines Quarterly Bulletin" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A unique compendium of countertrade and offset guidelines for each country that publishes them, and many of those that do not.

QB comprehensively covers up-to-date offset and countertrade guidelines or practices of 75 countries (more than 300 pages), with up-dates every quarter.

No more searching - we provide key facts - even if they are not officially published by the countries concerned, with an indication whenever possible of how adaptable the offset authority tends to be in practice.

Multipliers - liquidated damages for non-fulfilment - thresholds - percentages - quotas - and much more...

Understanding the offset guidelines of the countries you work in is both vital - and difficult. The language can be opaque, the conditions unclear and what's written on the page isn't always what's done in practice; and that's if the country supplies pages.

Not all the countries that practice offset publish their guidelines, we do.

Every Offset Policy Explained and Updated

The Offset Guidelines Quarterly Bulletin covers all of the 83 countries with countertrade and offset policies, together with chapters on relevant U.S. legislation; Directive 2009/81/EC; and Article 346 TFEU.

Published electronically four times a year, we explain clearly what each country demands, what each country accepts and what you can expect as you're putting together your proposal.

Every country, every change and every update is included - even for those countries that don't publish their guidelines.

Business professionals need up-to-date guidelines readily available - in front of their eyes - in hard copy or electronic format - easy to find - in alphabetical order - country by country.

Maintained with quarterly updates - so you always have the latest information at your fingertips.

The importance of this publication is not just the breadth of information, but the presentation in clear language of essential details that are often lost in the versions put out by various offset authorities.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rt1olk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


