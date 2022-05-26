U.S. markets closed

Offshore Drilling Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. & China Oilfield Services Ltd | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The offshore drilling market share is expected to increase by USD 7.04 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The offshore drilling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Offshore Drilling Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Offshore Drilling Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about the vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report 

The competitive scenario provided in the Offshore Drilling Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Offshore Drilling Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Scope

The offshore drilling market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Growth in demand for oil and natural gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The offshore drilling market analysis report provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the offshore drilling market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

  • Application

  • Geography

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rising number of offshore drilling projects will facilitate the offshore drilling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample now!

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the offshore drilling market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the offshore drilling market, vendors

Related Reports

  • The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market share are expected to increase by USD 1.62 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.13%. Download a sample now!

  • The downhole tools market share is estimated to increase by USD 11.38 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. Download a sample now!

Offshore Drilling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.84

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Ultra deepwater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.4 China Oilfield Services Ltd.

  • 10.5 Halliburton Co.

  • 10.6 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

  • 10.7 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

  • 10.8 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 10.9 The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS

  • 10.10 Transocean Ltd.

  • 10.11 Valaris Plc

  • 10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

