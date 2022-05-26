Offshore Drilling Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. & China Oilfield Services Ltd | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The offshore drilling market share is expected to increase by USD 7.04 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The offshore drilling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Offshore Drilling Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Scope

The offshore drilling market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Growth in demand for oil and natural gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The offshore drilling market analysis report provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the offshore drilling market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Application

Geography

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rising number of offshore drilling projects will facilitate the offshore drilling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore drilling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the offshore drilling market, vendors

Offshore Drilling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.84 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

