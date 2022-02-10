U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

Offshore Drilling Market to Gain Traction; Saipem and Eni Sign Deal to Conduct Offshore Drilling Activities in Mozambique: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market: Archer Well Company, Borr Drilling, Odfjell Drilling, Pacific Drilling, Noble Drilling, Valaris plc, Transocean , Shelf Drilling, Maersk Drilling, KCA Deutag , COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., Saipem, Nabors Industries

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global offshore drilling market size is slated to reach USD 56.97 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Surging demand for electricity worldwide is expected to drive the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Offshore Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Rig Type (Drill-ships, Semi-submersibles, and Jackups), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global demand for electricity is projected to rise by 2.1% annually till 2040, representing an increase from 19% in 2018 to 24% in 2040 in terms of share of electricity in total energy consumption. Moreover, presently, non-renewable sources account for 36% of the total electricity generation around the world. Fossil fuel-powered plants require oil and gas to function smoothly and generate a stable amount of electricity. With the accelerating pace of urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies, the demand for electricity will necessitate higher production of oil and gas, which will drive the offshore drilling market trends.

As per the report, the value of this market stood at USD 31.26 billion in 2018. Additionally, the report contains the following:

  • Comprehensive insights into the key drivers and trends shaping the market;

  • In-depth evaluation of the major hindrances facing the market;

  • Microscopic study of all the possible market segments; and

  • Thorough research into the competitive landscape and regional dynamics influencing the market.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-drilling-market-102636

List of Players Covered in the Offshore Drilling Market Report:

• ArcherWell Company (Norway)
• Borr Drilling (Bermuda)
• Odfjell Drilling (Norway)
• Pacific Drilling (United State)
• Noble Drilling (United Kingdom)
• Valaris plc (United Kingdom)
• Transocean (Switzerland)
• Shelf Drilling (UAE)
• Maersk Drilling (Denmark)
• KCA Deutag (United Kingdom)
• COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited (China)
• Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (United States)
• Saipem (Italy)
• Nabors Industries (Bermuda)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.9 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 56.97 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 31.26 Billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Rig Type;Water Depth;Regional

Growth Drivers

Growing Investment to Discover Untapped Hydrocarbon Reserves to Fuel the Market.
Massive Economic Activity to Boost the Offshore Drilling Activity.



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Operational Cost and Unstable Prices of Crude Oil to Impede the Growth.


Market Restraint

Devastating Environmental Impacts of Offshore Drilling to Dampen Prospects

The offshore drilling market outlook is likely to get dampened owing to the grave threats that offshore drilling activities pose on the environment. One of the biggest risks is that oil spills that can inflict long-term harm on ocean ecosystems. For instance, the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska continues to affect marine ecosystems after 30 years of the event, according to the National Academy of Sciences. Another threat posed by drilling activities is that of marine pollution. For example, the US-based Natural Resources Defense Council observes that waste drilling muds, an essential part of drills, house large amounts of toxic metals such as mercury and lead. These toxic materials can bio-accumulate and bio-magnify, causing irreparable damage to marine organisms. Thus, these ill-effects on marine ecology may inhibit the growth of the market in the near future.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-drilling-market-102636

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Occupy Commanding Position; Middle East & Africa to Show Promising Growth

Asia-Pacific, which boasted a market size of USD 11.23 billion in 2018, is anticipated to command the offshore drilling market share during the forecast period on account of potential presence of undiscovered oil & gas reserves. The Middle East is well-known for its vast hydrocarbon reserves and countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are further ramping up their exploration & production (E&P) capabilities through extensive fleet expansion activities. Africa is fast emerging as a major hotbed of hydrocarbon sources, prompting huge investments by companies and governments in the continent. European energy majors, namely Norway, UK, Germany, and Russia, are making significant investments in increasing their offshore E&P activities, especially in the North Sea and the Norwegian continental shelf.

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Central Focus of Key Players

The offshore drilling market forecast suggests that key players in this market such as Maersk and Archer will focus on expanding their operations in unchartered territories in the coming years. This expansion will enable them to broaden their business horizons and exploit early-bird advantage in regions with untapped sources.

Industry Developments:

  • March 2020: ExxonMobil’s Australian subsidiary, Esso Australia, announced that it has hit the total depth in its ongoing project in the West Barracouta gas field development in Bass Strait. Comprising of two subsea production wells, the development project will be controlled by the prevailing Barracouta infrastructure, with production slated to commence from early 2021.

  • January 2020: Transocean Ltd., the world’s largest offshore drilling company based in Switzerland, reported that it is experiencing a flood of contracts for its ultra-deepwater services as well as its services for drilling in inhospitable environmental conditions. The company also declared that it has secured additional contracts worth $352.9 million at the beginning of 2020.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102636

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/offshore-drilling-market-102636

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Drilling Fluids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Water-based, Oil-based, Synthetic-based and Others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-User (Private, Commercial, and Military), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Industrial Gases Market Size, Share and COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Gas Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Argon, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting & Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, and Others), By End User (Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Oil & Gas, Power, Pulp and Paper, Electronics, Water Treatment, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Static and Rotating Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Static Equipment {Heat Exchangers, Boilers, Furnaces, Valves, Others}, Rotating Equipment {Pumps, Compressors, Turbines, Others}), By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), By Location (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

AUV for Offshore Oil and Gas IRM Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Man-Portable, Light Weight Vehicle (LWV), Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV)), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Propulsion System (Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

