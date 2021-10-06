U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,286.75
    -47.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,872.00
    -311.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,467.50
    -187.75 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.90
    -30.60 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.20
    -12.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.46
    +0.50 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6000
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,380.09
    +1,825.38 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,252.36
    +34.99 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.20
    -98.90 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Offshore Drilling Market to Rise at 7.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Demand for Hydrocarbons Worldwide to Prove Beneficial for the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in Offshore Drilling Market Are Archer Well Company, Borr Drilling, Odfjell Drilling, Pacific Drilling, Noble Drilling, Valaris plc, Transocean , Shelf Drilling, Maersk Drilling, KCA Deutag , COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., Saipem, Nabors Industries

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global offshore drilling market size is slated to reach USD 56.97 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Surging demand for electricity worldwide is expected to drive the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Offshore Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Rig Type (Drill-ships, Semi-submersibles, and Jackups), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global demand for electricity is projected to rise by 2.1% annually till 2040, representing an increase from 19% in 2018 to 24% in 2040 in terms of share of electricity in total energy consumption. Moreover, presently, non-renewable sources account for 36% of the total electricity generation around the world. Fossil fuel-powered plants require oil and gas to function smoothly and generate a stable amount of electricity. With the accelerating pace of urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies, the demand for electricity will necessitate higher production of oil and gas, which will drive the offshore drilling market trends.

As per the report, the value of this market stood at USD 31.26 billion in 2018. Additionally, the report contains the following:

  • Comprehensive insights into the key drivers and trends shaping the market;

  • In-depth evaluation of the major hindrances facing the market;

  • Microscopic study of all the possible market segments; and

  • Thorough research into the competitive landscape and regional dynamics influencing the market.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-drilling-market-102636

List of Players Covered in the Offshore Drilling Market Report:

• ArcherWell Company (Norway)
• Borr Drilling (Bermuda)
• Odfjell Drilling (Norway)
• Pacific Drilling (United State)
• Noble Drilling (United Kingdom)
• Valaris plc (United Kingdom)
• Transocean (Switzerland)
• Shelf Drilling (UAE)
• Maersk Drilling (Denmark)
• KCA Deutag (United Kingdom)
• COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited (China)
• Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (United States)
• Saipem (Italy)
• Nabors Industries (Bermuda)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.9 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 56.97 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 31.26 Billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Rig Type;Water Depth;Regional

Growth Drivers

Growing Investment to Discover Untapped Hydrocarbon Reserves to Fuel the Market.
Massive Economic Activity to Boost the Offshore Drilling Activity.



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Operational Cost and Unstable Prices of Crude Oil to Impede the Growth.


Market Restraint

Devastating Environmental Impacts of Offshore Drilling to Dampen Prospects

The offshore drilling market outlook is likely to get dampened owing to the grave threats that offshore drilling activities pose on the environment. One of the biggest risks is that oil spills that can inflict long-term harm on ocean ecosystems. For instance, the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska continues to affect marine ecosystems after 30 years of the event, according to the National Academy of Sciences. Another threat posed by drilling activities is that of marine pollution. For example, the US-based Natural Resources Defense Council observes that waste drilling muds, an essential part of drills, house large amounts of toxic metals such as mercury and lead. These toxic materials can bio-accumulate and bio-magnify, causing irreparable damage to marine organisms. Thus, these ill-effects on marine ecology may inhibit the growth of the market in the near future.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/offshore-drilling-market-102636

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific to Occupy Commanding Position; Middle East & Africa to Show Promising Growth

Asia-Pacific, which boasted a market size of USD 11.23 billion in 2018, is anticipated to command the offshore drilling market share during the forecast period on account of potential presence of undiscovered oil & gas reserves. The Middle East is well-known for its vast hydrocarbon reserves and countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are further ramping up their exploration & production (E&P) capabilities through extensive fleet expansion activities. Africa is fast emerging as a major hotbed of hydrocarbon sources, prompting huge investments by companies and governments in the continent. European energy majors, namely Norway, UK, Germany, and Russia, are making significant investments in increasing their offshore E&P activities, especially in the North Sea and the Norwegian continental shelf.

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Central Focus of Key Players

The offshore drilling market forecast suggests that key players in this market such as Maersk and Archer will focus on expanding their operations in unchartered territories in the coming years. This expansion will enable them to broaden their business horizons and exploit early-bird advantage in regions with untapped sources.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-drilling-market-102636

Industry Developments:

  • March 2020: ExxonMobil’s Australian subsidiary, Esso Australia, announced that it has hit the total depth in its ongoing project in the West Barracouta gas field development in Bass Strait. Comprising of two subsea production wells, the development project will be controlled by the prevailing Barracouta infrastructure, with production slated to commence from early 2021.

  • January 2020: Transocean Ltd., the world’s largest offshore drilling company based in Switzerland, reported that it is experiencing a flood of contracts for its ultra-deepwater services as well as its services for drilling in inhospitable environmental conditions. The company also declared that it has secured additional contracts worth $352.9 million at the beginning of 2020.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102636

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Offshore Drilling Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Rig Type

      • Drillships

      • Semisubmersibles

      • Jackups

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Water Depth

      • Shallow Water

      • Deepwater

      • Ultra-Deepwater

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Offshore Drilling Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Rig Type

      • Drillships

      • Semisubmersibles

      • Jackups

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Water Depth

      • Shallow Water

      • Deepwater

      • Ultra-Deepwater

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Latin America Offshore Drilling Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Rig Type

      • Drillships

      • Semisubmersibles

      • Jackups

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Water Depth

      • Shallow Water

      • Deepwater

      • Ultra-Deepwater

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • Brazil

      • Mexico

      • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe Offshore Drilling Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Rig Type

      • Drillships

      • Semisubmersibles

      • Jackups

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Water Depth

      • Shallow Water

      • Deepwater

      • Ultra-Deepwater

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.K.

      • Norway

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/offshore-drilling-market-102636

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Drilling Fluids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Water-based, Oil-based, Synthetic-based and Others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-User (Private, Commercial, and Military), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Industrial Gases Market Size, Share and COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Gas Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Argon, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting & Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, and Others), By End User (Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Oil & Gas, Power, Pulp and Paper, Electronics, Water Treatment, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Static and Rotating Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Static Equipment {Heat Exchangers, Boilers, Furnaces, Valves, Others}, Rotating Equipment {Pumps, Compressors, Turbines, Others}), By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), By Location (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

AUV for Offshore Oil and Gas IRM Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Man-Portable, Light Weight Vehicle (LWV), Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV)), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Propulsion System (Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/offshore-drilling-market-9770


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • European Industry Is Buckling Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Power and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-intensive companies have temporarily shut operations because they’re becoming too expensive to run. As winter approaches and Europeans start to turn on their heaters, the squeeze will intensify, pushing more executives into tough decisions about keeping plants open.Ammonia producer SKW Stickstoffwer

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • U.S. Stock Futures and Global Indexes Decline

    TODAY'S MARKETS U.S. stock futures fell, suggesting Wall Street indexes will pull back from the prior day’s rally in an extension of the week’s volatile trading. Futures on the S&P 500 were down 0.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Bonds on Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures as investors weighed risks to global growth ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Almost all sectors were in the red among European equities, with data showing German factory orders plunged in August. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined after Tuesday’s rebound for the underlying gauges. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for a fourth session. Markets have turned more volatile since global stocks hit a r

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • Oil Extends Gain From Seven-Year High on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after rallying to a seven-year high as the market continued to tighten amid a global energy crunch.Futures in New York climbed toward $80 a barrel after jumping almost 6% over the past four sessions. Prices closed at the highest since 2014 on Tuesday as surging natural gas prices spurred greater demand for crude and oil products ahead of winter. At a meeting on Monday, OPEC+ stuck with a gradual increase in supply, despite the worsening energy crisis.Saudi Aramc

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.