Offshore drilling rigs market size to grow by USD 2,821.26 million; Growth opportunities led by Archer Ltd. and China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The offshore drilling rigs market is moderately fragmented with regional vendors competing in regional markets. Vendors include offshore drilling rig owners and operators. The decline in crude oil prices has affected the offshore drilling industry, and the vendors struggled due to the reduced number of offshore drilling contracts. The offshore drilling rigs market size is forecast to grow by USD 2821.26 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Request Latest PDF Sample Report
Offshore drilling rigs market 2023-2027: Scope
The offshore drilling rigs market report covers the following areas:
The offshore drilling rigs market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
Offshore drilling rigs market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Type
The market growth in the bottom-supported rigs segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, the bottom-supported rigs segment held a major share of the market due to the high adoption of jack-up rigs. Jack-up rigs can be classified into high-specification rigs, standard rigs, and harsh environment rigs. The increasing focus on oil discovery activities in Alaska and Scotland will increase the demand for high-specification and harsh environment jack-up rigs during the forecast period.
Application
Geography
North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The major contributors of revenue to the market in the region are the US, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of the market in the region is driven by increased drilling activities. The discovery of new oil and gas reserves in Alaska will increase the demand for offshore drilling rigs in the region.
Offshore drilling rigs market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis
Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc are among some of the major market participants.
Offshore drilling rigs market 2023-2027: Key highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling rigs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the offshore drilling rigs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the offshore drilling rigs market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market, vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related Reports:
The workover rigs market is projected to grow by USD 322.27 million with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the workover rigs market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America).
The drilling rig market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15.36 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore), type (crude oil and natural gas), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
165
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,821.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
2.15
Regional analysis
North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global offshore drilling rigs market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Types Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Applications Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Bottom-supported rigs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Floating rigs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Archer Ltd.
12.4 China Oilfield Services Ltd.
12.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
12.6 Helmerich and Payne Inc.
12.7 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
12.8 Nabors Industries Ltd.
12.9 Noble Corp. Plc
12.10 NOV Inc.
12.11 Parker Drilling Co.
12.12 Patterson UTI Energy Inc.
12.13 PR Marriott Drilling Ltd.
12.14 Precision Drilling Corp.
12.15 SAIPEM SpA
12.16 Transocean Ltd.
12.17 Valaris Plc
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offshore-drilling-rigs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-821-26-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-archer-ltd-and-china-oilfield-services-ltd----technavio-301739157.html
SOURCE Technavio