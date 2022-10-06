U.S. markets closed

Offshore Supply Vessel Market Size to Grow by USD 5.14 Bn From 2022 to 2026, Driven by Growing Demand for Oil and Its Byproducts - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Offshore Supply Vessel Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.14 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% in the forecast period. The offshore supply vessel market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for oil and its byproducts. The demand for offshore supply vessels used during the initial phases of E&P, such as seismic surveys, well development or construction, and dive support, is expected to increase significantly. This is because the sustained increase in the demand for oil and gas and the declining cost of offshore E&P activities are driving investments in the exploration and development of new offshore wells. To know about the additional drivers Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The global offshore supply vessel market is highly competitive, with the presence of several vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies such as adopting hi-tech technologies and providing value-based services to compete in the market. Some of the leading vendors in the market include Tidewater, BOURBON, Bass Marine, DP World, AP Moller Maersk AS, Siem Offshore, Solstad Offshore ASA, and Edison Chouest Offshore. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Chouest - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as Fast Viking, and 187 fast supply vessels.

  • BOURBON - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as the Bourbon evolution 800 series.

  • Harvey Gulf - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as Harvey hustler and Harvey jones act enforcer.

  • Island Offshore - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as My island discoverer and My island defender platform supply vessels.

  • Seacor Marine - The company offers offshore supply vessels such as Halul 20 and Halul 21.

To get a detailed understanding of vendor offerings. Request a Sample Report Now!

Offshore Supply Vessel Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • AHTS - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • PSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • FSIC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MPSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore Supply Vessel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Type Segments

The Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. AHTS vessels are naval vessels used for tugging/towing (oil rigs, ships) and handling the anchors for oil rigs. AHTS vessels are built to stand harsh weather conditions and are specifically used to help install oil rigs in the deepwater. AHTS vessels are also used to assist in tanker loading and deepwater anchor handling. The AHTS vessel segment will witness significant growth due to the expected increase in CAPEX by 6%-7% in deepwater activities by major companies engaged in the global oil and gas industry. These factors will facilitate segment growth in the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market by Application and
Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation and Geography – Forecast
and Analysis 2022-2026

Offshore Supply Vessel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.56

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, Bass Marine Pty Ltd., BOURBON Corp., COSL Drilling Europe AS, DP World, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Harren Shipping Services GmbH and Co KG, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Havila Shipping ASA, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Island Offshore Management AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Siem Offshore Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Tidewater Inc., Van Aalst Group, Vroon BV, Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, and Qatar Navigation QPSC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

  • 10.4 Bass Marine Pty Ltd.

  • 10.5 BOURBON Corp.

  • 10.6 Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

  • 10.7 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

  • 10.8 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

  • 10.9 Island Offshore Management AS

  • 10.10 Qatar Navigation QPSC

  • 10.11 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

  • 10.12 Tidewater Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offshore-supply-vessel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-14-bn-from-2022-to-2026--driven-by-growing-demand-for-oil-and-its-byproducts---technavio-301640346.html

SOURCE Technavio

