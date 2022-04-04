Offshore Support Vessel Market to Grow by USD 443.04 mn | Rise in Global Demand for Oil and Natural Gas to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The offshore support vessel market share is expected to increase by USD 443.04 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Offshore Support Vessel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Use our analysis and insights for effective decision making. Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Offshore Support Vessel Market Analysis Report by Product (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, FSIV, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. View Our Report Snapshot

Driver and Trend

The rise in global demand for oil and natural gas is one of the key trends in the global offshore support vessel market growth. According to the EIA, global oil consumption is projected to reach 104.1 mb/d by 2026. This will represent a rise of 4.4 mb/d when compared to 2019 levels. The demand for oil will continue to grow till 2040, and the use of natural gas will rise by 45% by the same year, with a high scope for expansion in the power sector. The costs involved in the production of oil and gas from offshore locations are higher than that of onshore locations. However, the proven reserves in offshore wells are higher when compared to onshore wells. These reserves are expected to attract upstream companies to exploit and produce oil and gas. In addition, with the increase in fuel consumption from developing economies such as China and India, the demand for natural gas is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Reduction in cost of offshore E and P activities is one of the trends in the market. The global price of crude oil has been increasing gradually and is expected to average USD 74/bbl in 2022. This increase is not yet significant enough to revive investments in global offshore drilling projects to pre-2020 levels. However, it is sufficient to cause a moderate increase in the global count of active offshore rigs. Technological and managerial initiatives taken by oil E&P companies that have decreased the cost of offshore exploration, drilling, and production are supporting the market. For instance, Shell's Vito, a deep-water development project in the US Gulf of Mexico has a break-even price of less than USD 35 per barrel. This was achieved by reducing the cost of production by almost 70%.

Story continues

Major Offshore Support Vessel Companies:

BOURBON Corp.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd.

Damen Shipyards Group

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.

Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

Fincantieri Spa

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD

P and O Maritime Logistics

Siem Offshore Inc.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Solstad Offshore ASA

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Tidewater Inc.

Zamil Offshore Services Co.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Offshore Support Vessel Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

AHTS - size and forecast 2021-2026

PSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

MPSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

FSIV - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore Support Vessel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to know about the contribution of each segment of the market? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market by End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Offshore Support Vessel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 443.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Norway, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BOURBON Corp., China Oilfield Services Ltd., CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fincantieri Spa, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD, P and O Maritime Logistics, Siem Offshore Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Solstad Offshore ASA, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Tidewater Inc., Zamil Offshore Services Co., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

10.4 BOURBON Corp.

10.5 China Oilfield Services Ltd.

10.6 CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd.

10.7 Damen Shipyards Group

10.8 Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

10.9 Fincantieri Spa

10.10 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

10.11 Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD

10.12 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offshore-support-vessel-market-to-grow-by-usd-443-04-mn--rise-in-global-demand-for-oil-and-natural-gas-to-drive-growth--technavio-301515774.html

SOURCE Technavio