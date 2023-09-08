Offshore wind auction shunned in blow to Sunak - latest updates

The offshore wind farm in North Hoyle, off the North Wales coast - Npower/PA Wire

Major wind farm builders shunned a government auction of new contracts to build offshore fields in a blow for the Prime Minister.

No companies decided to bid for any of seven new contracts to build massive offshore wind farms around Britain after many complained that the maximum price set for what they could charge is too low.

Keith Anderson, the boss of ScottishPower, which is one of the key builders of wind power in the UK, called it “a multibillion-pound lost opportunity to deliver low-cost energy for consumers”.

Each year the Government awards contracts to supply renewable electricity to British households for 15 years at a set price.

By guaranteeing the price that a company will be paid for its electricity, it gives firms certainty that they will not go bankrupt should electricity prices crater. It also helps keep household bills lower than they would otherwise be if electricity prices soar.

This year offshore wind producers were allowed to bid at most £44 per megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity. In 2015 when the first auction was launched the maximum bid allowed was £155 per MWh.

The UK boss of Vattenfall, a major builder of offshore wind farms, said the auction had not taken account of the “very, very difficult macroeconomic climate”.

The Swedish company last month paused construction on one of the wind farms it was building off the coast of Norfolk. It had promised to provide electricity from the site for £37.35 per MWh.

Read the latest updates below.

08:30 AM BST

New energy projects to deliver lowest renewable return in six years

The latest government auction of new contracts will deliver the lowest amount renewable energy in six years.

Our energy editor Jonathan Leake explains:

The round will bring a total of 3.7 gigawatts of renewable generation on stream - roughly equivalent to 3-4 standard gas-fired power stations. This is the lowest level since 2017 and just over a third of the 10.8GW in last year’s auction. The bulk is solar at around 2GW, with another 1.7GW from onshore wind. Tidal energy and geothermal projects will add just 65 megawatts. RenewableUK, the trade body for the wind industry, called for reforms to the system of Contracts for Difference, the mechanism through which the government guarantees prices for the power generated by renewables. RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said: “The failure to secure any new offshore wind is a major blow for consumers that could, and should, have been averted. “Building wind farms means we stabilise the cost of energy for the long-term and reduce our dependency on fossil fuels, prices of which can be manipulated by dictators and despots. It’s not too late to get back on track, but without urgent changes, we risk pricing ourselves out of the global race for clean energy investment.”

Story continues

08:25 AM BST

Failed offshore wind auction a 'lost opportunity,' says ScottishPower

Keith Anderson, the chief executive of ScottishPower, said the failed offshore wind auction is a “multi-billion pound lost opportunity to deliver low-cost energy for consumers and a wake-up call for Government”.

He said:

The CfD (contracts for difference) process is recognised globally as a lynchpin of the UK’s offshore success, but it also needs to flex to keep pace with the world around it. We all want the same thing, to get more secure, low-cost green offshore wind built in our waters. We need to get back on track and consider how we unlock the billions of investment in what is still one of the cheapest ways to generate power and meet the UK’s long-term offshore wind ambitions for the future.

08:09 AM BST

Gas prices rise as workers begin strikes

European natural gas prices have jumped as workers at two key Chevron facilities in Australia began partial strikes after talks failed.

Benchmark Dutch futures rose as much as 11pc toward €36 a megawatt-hour after the announcement of the industrial action covering the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facilities, which supplied roughly 7pc of global liquified natural gas (LNG) last year.

Workers plan to engage in about 20 types of action, including stoppages and bans on certain tasks, according to the Offshore Alliance, a grouping of major unions.

News of the widely anticipated strikes has spooked global gas markets in recent weeks, sending prices spiking, with union officials previously threatening to “jam up” the company’s operations.

The Offshore Alliance said the global energy giant would “finally be facing their day of reckoning,” adding: “It’s game on, Chevron.”

08:05 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has opened higher despite falls across Wall Street and Asia over heightened US and China tensions.

The commodity-heavy index has risen 0.4pc to 7,456.95 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has fallen 0.2pc to 18,414.70.

07:59 AM BST

Berkeley Group reveals home reservations plunged 35pc

Housebuilder and developer Berkeley Group has said the value of home reservations over the last four months were more than a third lower than the previous year amid falling house prices.

Underlying private sales reservations were some 35pc below last year’s rate, reflecting macroeconomic and political volatility, the Surrey-based group said.

The company also told investors it has not acquired any land in the latest quarter as it came up against a complex planning system and high inflation and interest rates deterring investment across the sector.

But it stuck by its earnings guidance of at least £1.05bn in pre-tax profits over the current and next financial years.

Berkeley Group warned the value of home reservations had plunged over the last four months - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

07:47 AM BST

Inflation 'presented challenges' to offshore wind farm bidders, says Government

The Government blamed rising inflation for the failure to attract any bids for its offshore wind farm projects.

In a statement, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said:

While offshore and floating offshore wind do not feature in this year’s allocation, this is in line with similar results in countries including Germany and Spain, as a result of the global rise in inflation and the impact on supply chains which presented challenges for projects participating in this round. However, the industry remains a British success story, with the government committed to its ambition of securing 50GW of offshore wind capacity and 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030. The UK is home to the world’s four largest operational wind farms and just last year the UK installed 300 new offshore wind turbines, with Contracts for Difference contributing towards 29GW of total wind capacity and helping power the equivalent of around 24 million homes.

07:43 AM BST

Heathrow earns victory in battle over passenger charges

Heathrow has secured a victory in its battle over passenger fees in a provisional ruling by the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has found that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made some errors in its decision over how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines.

The CAA told Heathrow in March that it must cut passenger fees amid a row with airlines.

The airport wanted charges to increase to £40 per passenger following huge losses as a result of the Covid shutdown.

However, the CAA said fees would remain at an average of £31.57 this year – in line with 2022 – before falling to £25.43 for the following three years.

The CMA proposes to require the CAA to reconsider aspects of its decision, but noted: “We would expect any such changes to have only a small net impact relative to the CAA’s overall price control decision.”

Heathrow

07:40 AM BST

Government has 'trashed crown jewels' of UK energy, says Labour

Labour’s shadow energy security secretary Ed Miliband said the failure to secure any bids for offshore wind projects would push up energy bills.

He said:

The news this morning is an energy security disaster and a £1bn Tory bombshell that will push bills up for hardworking families. The Conservatives have now trashed the industry that was meant to be the crown jewels of the British energy system - blocking the cheap, clean, homegrown power we need.



Ministers were warned time and again that this would happen, but they did not listen. They simply don’t understand how to deliver the green sprint, and Rishi Sunak’s government is too weak and divided to deliver the clean power Britain needs. This is just the latest episode in the Tories’ 13 years of failed energy policy: they broke the onshore wind market, they undermined the solar industry, and they caused chaos with botched home insulation. Every family and business are paying the price for these failures in higher energy bills, and our country remains exposed. Only Labour can get Britain building and deliver the clean energy we need to cut bills and make the UK energy secure, with our plan for clean power by 2030.

07:37 AM BST

Offshore wind ‘central’ to net zero goals, says minister

An energy minister said offshore wind remains “central to our ambitions to decarbonise our electricity supply” despite the Government’s auction of contracts attracting zero bidders.

No companies responded to the auction for seven major offshore wind projects amid complaints that the maximum price they were able to charge was too low to cover costs.

Energy and Climate Change minister Graham Stuart said the Government aims to build 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and that its ambition to do so “remains firm”.

He added: “The UK installed 300 new turbines last year and we will work with industry to make sure we retain our global leadership in this vital technology.”

07:18 AM BST

UK energy security blow as offshore wind auction attracts no bidders

The Government’s plan to increase Britain’s energy security has been dealt a blow after no companies decided to bid for contracts for major wind farms around the UK.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has announced a series of smaller onshore wind projects did attract bids.

Many of the 3.7 gigawatts of new projects that cleared the Government’s auctions round for renewables were also solar farms.

07:10 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. An auction of offshore wind farm contracts attracted no bids from companies in a blow to the Government.

No wind farm developers bid for any of seven new contracts around Britain amid complaints that the maximum price they were allowed to charge for energy was too low to cover the costs.

5 things to start your day

1) Squeezing pet owners for cash is a new low for private equity | The rapid corporatisation of what was once a cottage industry warrants close regulatory scrutiny

2) Cost of pension triple lock to surge by up to £45bn a year within decades, warns IFS | Warning comes as official data shows Britons are opting to retire earlier than they did a year ago

3) Hiring falls at fastest pace in three years as interest rate impact hits | Number of available candidates climbs for sixth consecutive month as demand for labour slows

4) London Stock Exchange to lose £9bn packaging giant in latest blow to City | Smurfit Kappa to move its premium listing to New York as LSE battles to remain relevant

5) Aldi plans more store openings in bid to overtake Sainsbury’s | German discounter boosts its expansion target to rival British incumbents

What happened overnight

Asia’s stock markets dipped, with tech shares tumbling amid deepening tensions between the US and China.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2pc and is down 1.4pc for the week. Hong Kong markets were closed for the morning due to storms lashing the city. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.4pc.

Some $200 billion has been wiped from Apple’s market capitalisation in two days on reports of China curbing iPhone use by state employees and on Friday protectionism fears were weighing on shares of chip suppliers in Asia.

Shares in Taiwan’s TSMC, a big Apple supplier, eased 0.4pc. Shares in South Korea’s SK Hynix, whose chips some users have found in China’s Huawei Technologies’ new phone, fell 4pc. Tokyo Electron shares dropped about 4pc.

Tech stocks had already been under extra pressure from US bond yields that have been rising on bets that US interest rates are likely to linger at 20-year highs.

That in turn has unleashed the dollar, which is up for an eighth straight week against a basket of currencies, a rally that has carried the US currency index more than 5pc higher.

Dollar gains have pushed the Chinese yuan to a 16-year low and have prompted a step up in rhetoric from Japanese policymakers growing uncomfortable with the yen’s slide.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.