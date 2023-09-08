Offshore wind bids shunned in blow to Sunak

Offshore Wind

Rishi Sunak’s net zero ambitions have been dealt a blow after an auction for renewable energy contracts failed to garner any bids for offshore wind.

No developers put forward a bid for any of seven new contracts to build offshore wind farms around Britain after complaints the Government’s price was too low.

It is a major setback for the Prime Minister who has pledged to deliver 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, from 14 GW today, to help meet its target of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said the auction result should serve as “a wake up call” for the Government, describing the absence of offshore wind bids “a multi-billion pound lost opportunity”.

Each year the Government awards so-called contracts for difference supply renewable electricity to British households for 15 years at a set price.

By guaranteeing the price that a company will be paid for its electricity, it gives firms certainty that they will not go bankrupt should electricity prices crater. It also helps keep household bills lower than they would otherwise be if electricity prices soar.

Ministers set a maximum price of £44 per megawatt hour for the latest round of the annual auctions, similar to the level set last year.

However, developers have said they have since been hit by a combination of soaring inflation, rising construction costs and higher interest rates.

In July, Swedish energy company Vattenfall shelved plans for its multi billion-pound wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, designed to power the equivalent of 1.5m British homes, as a 40pc jump in costs made it loss-making.

Mr Anderson added: “The CfD (contracts for difference) process is recognised globally as a lynchpin of the UK’s offshore success, but it also needs to flex to keep pace with the world around it.

“We need to get back on track and consider how we unlock the billions of investment in what is still one of the cheapest ways to generate power and meet the UK’s long-term offshore wind ambitions for the future.”

Graham Stuart, the energy minister, said that “significant numbers” of developers of solar power, onshore wind and tidal energy schemes had been awarded funding in the latest round. For the first time, geothermal projects – which use a natural heat source underground for generating power – have also been successful.

While solar is viewed as having considerable potential as a renewable power alternative, technologies for other forms of energy are nascent and operate on a far smaller scale than offshore wind.

In a statement the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “While offshore and floating offshore wind do not feature in this year’s allocation, this is in line with similar results in countries including Germany and Spain, as a result of the global rise in inflation and the impact on supply chains which presented challenges for projects participating in this round.”

Ministers now have only two more years to support offshore wind projects that could contribute to the 2030 target.

Each of those auction rounds would have to procure about 10 GW of offshore wind, equivalent to several large wind farms, to ensure that the target is met.

Ed Miliband MP, Labour’s shadow energy secretary, said: “Ministers were warned time and again that this would happen, but they did not listen. They simply don’t understand how to deliver the green sprint, and Rishi Sunak’s government is too weak and divided to deliver the clean power Britain needs.”

The UK is home to four of the world’s largest wind farms and it was hoped the latest auction would add to these.

