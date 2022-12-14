U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.50
    +11.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +93.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,872.75
    +33.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.00
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    -0.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3720
    -0.0870 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,790.43
    +646.38 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.18
    +14.12 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Offshore Wind Energy Industry Expects the Lowest Investment Activity for 10 years

TGS ASA
·3 min read
TGS ASA
TGS ASA

TGS-4C_Pipeline-site-exl-awarded

Pipeline: Site Exclusivity Awarded
Pipeline: Site Exclusivity Awarded

TGS-4C_Investement-FID-by-year

Investment: FID by Year
Investment: FID by Year

Lowestoft, UK (12 December 2022) – While governments are racing to meet energy independence and climate goals, 2022 is set to be a record-low year for investment activity in a critically important renewable energy technology: offshore wind.

To date in 2022, only around 800 MW (0.8 GW) of electricity generation capacity across a handful of small projects has reached a final investment decision (FID), – the point at which major financial commitments are made. This is according to an analysis published in today's Global Market Overview report from leading offshore wind intelligence providers, 4C Offshore. They add that, between 2015-2021, the average annual FID rate has been six times that number, nearly 5 GW per year.

On a positive note, the report states that 2022 has been a record-high year for exclusive offshore wind site allocations. Governments across the globe awarded a total of 72.5 GW of project development rights to offshore wind developers. That number has more than tripled since last year and is well above the previous six-year average of 10 GW. In addition, floating offshore wind made a significant entry in 2022, accounting for more than half of all capacity awarded (40 GW).

Most of the projects to be installed on sites awarded this year will not produce electricity until the 2030s. The average development cycle time from site award to first power is approximately eight years.

Project development and FID delays have been caused by a combination of factors, including slow permitting, delays in offtake auctions, supply chain bottlenecks, and extended negotiations with the supply chain due to price uncertainties.  Developers are struggling to keep projects that have not yet secured financing profitable in the face of rising investment and debt costs.

"Developers typically secure offtake contracts (issued by power buyers) before the project costs are fully nailed down. As a result, there is a window of time in which projects are exposed to rising costs of procuring equipment, services, and financing. If the price escalation clauses in the offtake contract are insufficient to meet the increasing investment and debt costs, then the project's profitability deteriorates," explains Richard Aukland, Director of Research at 4C Offshore.

Consequently, the pinch point in supply-demand for 2024-2025, which 4C Offshore highlighted in previous vessel forecasts, has now materialized. Increasingly, projects have been pushed back by up to two years, flattening demand, and developers are trying to secure installation capacity earlier. One key supplier is bidding on projects in 2026/2027, even before the final design of projects is known.

Developers are also recording significant earnings increases (year-on-year) due to high power prices and are standing by forecasted earnings. But volatility works both ways. The combination of construction delays, weak wind speeds, and price differentials has left several developers in exposed hedging positions, resulting in the need to buy back power at high market prices.

"2022 has been a mixed year for offshore wind," says Ivar Slengesol, Vice President New Energy Solutions at TGS, 4C's parent company. "In the near term, project delays are slowing the offshore wind build-out and obscuring the visibility for the supply chain. One consequence of inflationary pressures and rising costs of debt is that governments will have to accept higher power prices in lease auctions going forward. By contrast, this year's impressive jump in site awards is very good news. This demonstrates broad support for offshore wind and bodes well for the industry in a longer perspective." 

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jaclyn Townsend
VP, Marketing
jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what we know about a new Baldwin Park project

    Atlanta-based Gables Residential intends to build more housing in Orlando’s popular Baldwin Park neighborhood

  • Should You Be Excited About Kencana Agri Limited's (SGX:BNE) 31% Return On Equity?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Belarusians have no motivation to fight against Ukraine Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration

    Vitaliy Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, which borders Belarus, believes that Belarusians have neither motivation nor idea for which they can take part in the war on the Russian side.

  • Messi World Cup magic: Pakistani neighbourhood goes mad for Argentina

    Thousands of Pakistanis in a Karachi neighbourhood once synonymous with gang violence and poverty will mass together to roar on Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.

  • Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says

    Binance has registered $1.9 billion of withdrawals in the past 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

  • Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list

    Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.

  • How Much Will a $200,000 Annuity Pay Me Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are The Wildest Parts From Bankman-Fried’s SEC Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities have alleged that fallen crypto maven Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded investors in his FTX empire, stealing billions of dollars as part of a “massive, years-long fraud” for his own benefit.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingChina’s Rapid Covid Re

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • Elon Musk Is Unfazed By Tesla's Decline

    The CEO of the EV maker has just made a strong defense of his group, as the stock plummets on Wall Street.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood just warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed keeps ignoring these signals — here are 3 safe haven sectors for proven protection

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • Buy or Sell AMD Stock? The Chart Provides a Clue.

    AMD stock has rebounded nicely from the lows but has trailed other leaders, like Nvidia. Here's how it can catch up.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    When the markets opened this morning, it appeared Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was headed for a bumper day. Rivian stock plunged yesterday after the EV maker called off a potential deal with German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz to make large commercial vans in Europe barely three months after signing a non-binding agreement. Jonas believes Rivian's move to pause its deal with Mercedes-Benz demonstrates capital discipline and could not only help Rivian conserve cash for existing projects but also help it avoid raising funds amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • Musk set to auction off Twitter furniture, other items from HQ as company is reportedly behind on rent

    In a bid to slash costs, Elon Musk's Twitter is reportedly auctioning off items from its headquarters and has not paid rent at its San Francisco and global officers.

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried in custody after fraud charges, bail denied

    NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Bahamian judge denied FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried bail on Tuesday, hours after U.S. prosecutors accused the 30-year-old of misappropriating billions of dollars and violating campaign laws in what has been described as one of America's biggest financial frauds. The former CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, dressed in a blue suit without a tie, lowered his head and hugged his parents after the judge said his risk of flight was too "great" and ordered that he be sent to a Bahamas correctional facility until Feb. 8. The day's events capped a stunning fall from grace in recent weeks for Bankman-Fried, who amassed a fortune valued over $20 billion as he rode a cryptocurrency boom to build FTX into one of the world's largest exchanges before it abruptly collapsed this year.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Crashed on a Bullish Market Day

    Due to a mild inflation report, the stock market had a bullish morning on Tuesday, but Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock missed the upswing. Instead, the regional bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency industry saw share prices fall as much as 15.2% at 11:10 a.m. EST. A team of JPMorgan analysts downgraded stocks and cut price targets across a long list of regional banks.

  • Why Square is 'the ultimate victim' of crypto, according to an analyst

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the fallout from the FTX meltdown and what it means for other public stocks like Coinbase, Square, and Robinhood.