U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,143.00
    +40.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,045.00
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.78
    +0.47 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -4.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.16 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1500
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5820
    -0.0630 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,122.99
    -2,201.29 (-9.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.88
    -46.81 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,877.79
    -736.84 (-2.58%)
     

Offshore Wind Energy Market Size Will Achieve USD 137 Billion by 2030 growing at 19% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Offshore Wind Energy Market Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKYO, September 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market accounted for USD 14,415 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23,103 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Offshore Wind Energy Market Report Key Highlights

• Global offshore wind energy market value was USD 29 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2030

• Europe offshore wind energy market occupied over 40% market share in coming years

• According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a record 16,836 megawatts (MW) of wind capacity was installed in the United States in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific offshore wind energy market will grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

• Among water depth, up to 30m occupied over 70% of the total market share in 2021

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2847

Report Coverage:

Market

Offshore Wind Energy Market

Offshore Wind Energy Market Size 2021

USD 29 Billion

Offshore Wind Energy Market Forecast 2030

USD 137 Billion

Offshore Wind Energy Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

19%

 

Offshore Wind Energy Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Offshore Wind Energy Market Base Year

2021

 

Offshore Wind Energy Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Installation, By Water depth and By Geography

Offshore Wind Energy Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Enessere, Vestas, Prysmian Group, Southwire Company, LLC., LS Cable & System Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., goldwind.com, RTS Wind AG, WEG, NORDEX SE, ENVISION GROUP, smart dolphin Gmbh, Suzlon Energy Limited and among others.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Offshore wind energy is the installation of wind turbines in the sea or oceans. This technology employs wind turbines in seawater to generate electricity from wind energy, which is then transmitted to the mainland via cables. Furthermore, it is one of numerous renewable energy options with the prospective to expand energy sources and increase efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Because of its faster and more reliable wind speeds, offshore wind is more effective than land-based wind. Furthermore, it includes both inshore and deep water areas, such as lakes, fjords, and sheltered coastal areas. Furthermore, the overall offshore wind energy capacity was 35.3 gigatonnes (GW) in 2020, accounting 4.8% of the total global cumulative wind capacity

Offshore Wind Energy Market Dynamics

The growing popularity of renewable energy sources in power generation is likely to fuel the growth of the offshore wind energy market, which is expected to grow over the forecast period because it meets global electricity needs and has the ability to produce more energy in the ocean. Among renewable energy sources, offshore wind energy is the second most producer of electricity. For example, the United Kingdom's (UK) goal in 2020 was to have 15% of final energy consumption come from renewable sources. Furthermore, offshore wind is stable and stronger than land-based wind and can generate 14 to 15 megawatts of electricity (MW). For example, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory recorded that the technical resource potential for offshore wind in the United States exceeded 2,000 GW by 2020.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/offshore-wind-energy-market

Offshore Wind Energy Market Segmentation

The offshore wind energy market is divided into three segments: installation, water depth, and regions. The installation segment is divided into two sections: fixed structure and floating structure. The water depth segment is divided into two sections: up to 30m and above 30m. North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional categorizations of the offshore wind energy market industry.

The fixed offshore structure conquers the segment with notable shares in 2021

The fixed offshore structure segment valuated for the majority of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period due to cost productivity and ease of operation. The global expansion of fixed offshore structures includes a extensive range of geotechnical conditions that must be integrated into the design and installation scheme while taking into account various regulatory constraints. However, the floating offshore wind sector is anticipated to grow because it can be deployed in deep water projects and is less expensive. The high wind speed creates a more favorable operating environment, boosting the offshore wind energy market.

The up to 30m water depth occupied the utmost shares in 2021

The up to 30m water depth segment leads the offshore wind energy market share and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years due to the ease of wind tower installation in lower depths, i.e. up to 30 meters. Furthermore, an increase in the use of offshore wind energy and a reduction in capital costs will drive the market forward.

Offshore Wind Energy Market Regional Outlook

The North American region is estimated to lead the market with noteworthy shares in the coming years, due to enhancing investment in wind energy and the emerging popularity of the wind power sector in the region. In addition, the major contributor economies in wind energy are Canada and the United States. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), the DOE collaborates closely with educational and industrial institutions to address research challenges specific to US offshore wind power. Furthermore, the high presence of vendors in North America is fueling the region's offshore wind energy market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand the offshore wind energy market growth over the estimated years due to rigorous installations and deployment of offshore wind technologies by China by installing 50% of all new global offshore wind capacity in a record year. In addition to that, China also launched an Emission Trading Scheme (ETS), which will be a critical step toward carbon neutrality and will be the world's biggest emissions management scheme, with over 2,200 power generators participating.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2847

Offshore Wind Energy Market Players

Enessere, Envision Group, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Goldwin, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nordex SE, Prysmian Group, RTS Wind AG, smart dolphin Gmbh, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Southwire Company, LLC., Suzlon Energy Limited, Vestas, and WEG are some of the leading offshore wind energy competitors.

• In April 2021, The Argentine National Electricity Mar approved and commissioned the Loma Blanca VI wind farm (100MW) provided and constructed by Gold wind.

• In November 2021, Siemens Gamesa and Vattenfall collaborated by using the latest Siemens Gamesa offshore turbines in large offshore wind projects in Norfolk.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Offshore Wind Energy Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Offshore Wind Energy Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Offshore Wind Energy Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Offshore Wind Energy Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Offshore Wind Energy Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Offshore Wind Energy Market?

  • What will be the Offshore Wind Energy Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Energy Related:

The Global Marine Scrubber Market Size accounted for USD 3,558 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 16,382 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Ocean Energy Market Size was valued at USD 720 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 4,759 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market accounted for USD 14,415 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23,103 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Has a Solution for the Energy Grid. And He’s Probably Right.

    Climate change and renewable power are in the news with record temperatures and wildfires in California threatening citizens with rolling blackouts.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Sold Off Today

    At their lowest points through 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had shed 6.7%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) 7.5%, and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) 4.9%. Investors dumped these stocks after the latest economic data refueled fears of an economic slowdown that could force these companies to cut back on their plans. Although economists expected inflation in the U.S. to drop by 10 basis points in August versus July in what would have been the first signs of inflation cooling down, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics poured cold water on their hopes.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Cisco Refresh Empowers Businesses to Work Toward a More Sustainable Future

    by Justin Cashman

  • Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range

    Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday. The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a new 20-gigawatt-hour U.S. manufacturing plant in 2026, founder and Chief Executive Mujeeb Ijaz said in an interview. Other battery companies are developing anode-free designs, but ONE’s Gemini battery appears to be unique in that it uses cells with two different cell chemistries, including one for everyday driving and a second to extend driving range on longer trips.

  • Op-Ed: California's giant new batteries kept the lights on during the heat wave

    This technology has just proved its value in a crisis, and the more capacity we add, the more it will save us from high bills and blackouts.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water

    Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took off at the Woodhouse homestead until 1954, when the federal government finished a 75-mile-long concrete canal to bring Colorado River water to what’s now known as the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District, which covers about 58,500 acres along the Gila River east of the Colorado.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. If you’re still unsure whether climate change is real or not, just have […]

  • Quantum battery breakthrough paves way for instant recharging

    Scientists hope discovery will usher in a new era of ultra-efficient batteries

  • Remember all the fish that died in California last week? Blame flushing toilets, official says

    Every time one of the over 7 million people living in the San Francisco Bay Area flushes a toilet, they feed potentially harmful red algae in the bay and its estuaries.

  • Toxin-spewing generators keep the lights on around Mideast

    In parking lots, on flatbed trucks, hospital courtyards and rooftops, private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, spewing hazardous fumes into homes and businesses 24 hours a day. As the world looks for renewable energy to tackle climate change, millions of people around the region depend almost completely on diesel-powered private generators to keep the lights on because war or mismanagement have gutted electricity infrastructure. “Air pollution from diesel generators contains more than 40 toxic air contaminants, including many known or suspected cancer-causing substances,” said Samy Kayed, managing director and co-founder of the Environment Academy at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon.

  • Chunky alligator draws a crowd as it lumbers through Texas neighborhood, video shows

    “Bye, sweetheart,” a spectator called after the alligator as it was hauled away.

  • Energy crisis sees solar power generation hit EU record

    ‘Every megawatt of energy generated by solar and renewables is fewer fossil fuels we need from Russia,’ says policy director

  • CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Additional Cost Reduction Measures to Accelerate Path to Profitability

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB) a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced additional cost reduction measures to optimize operating efficiency and accelerate its path to profitability. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

  • Downpours Result in Mudslide in Los Angeles County

    The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to multiple cars trapped by a mudflow in Los Angeles County, California, on Sunday, September 11, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of heavy downpours in the area.Local news reported about 50 people were stranded due to the mudslide, and firefighters used LAFD helicopters to rescue some individuals.LA County Public Works said road maintenance crews had also responded to the mudslide and advised motorists to avoid the area.Footage captured by Paul Kay shows a tractor working to clear the debris and floodwaters streaming down the road. Credit: Paul Kay via Storyful

  • In Nigeria, finding value in waste recycling

    Mounds of waste scattered along roads and vast landfills are a Nigerian eyesore.

  • These products are only for the most dedicated campers

    These camping essentials solve all of camping’s biggest problems, from excessive bugs to dead mobile phones to not being able to shower.

  • Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations

    Heavy rains Monday unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls to make sure no residents were trapped. Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department, said crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing.

  • As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise

    In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation's capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables data storage and other services to be delivered over the internet — continues its exponential increase, the appetite for new data centers continues to grow.