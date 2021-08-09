U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Offshore Wind Market size will grow to USD 56.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 31.8 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Offshore wind is one of the renewable energy sources and refers to electricity that is generated at offshore locations. Offshore wind farms comprise turbines, substructure, electrical infrastructure, logistics, assembly and installation. They can be installed in three locations in water bodies, i.e., shallow water, transitional water, and deepwater. Offshore wind is a crucial pillar in energy mix together with onshore wind for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America to achieve their goals pertaining to climate neutrality.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253452593

The turbine segment is expected to dominate the industrial market, by component, during the forecast period.

The turbine segment accounted for the largest share of the Offshore Wind Market, by component, in 2020. The turbine segment of Offshore Wind Market is further classified into three modules—nacelle, rotors and blades, and tower. Rotors and blades are most stressed part of the turbine and are responsible for catching the wind.

The shallow water is expected to dominate the Offshore Wind Market, by location, during the forecast period.

Shallow water covers more of market share in this segment as development of wind power in shallow water is generally cost effective, due to better weather conditions. But with the improvement in technologies and strong wind conditions present in transitional and deep sea water, more future projects are planned for deeper waters. However, offshore wind turbines are installed in all three water locations depending on the region, turbine capacity, and wind speed.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Offshore Wind Market"

195 – Tables
55 – Figures
232 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/offshore-wind-market-253452593.html

The nacelle is expected to dominate the Offshore Wind Market, by turbine module, during the forecast period.

Nacelle is one of the important components of an offshore wind turbine and accounts for the maximum cost of the turbine, as it comprises all the main power generation equipment. The nacelle is the section of the turbine that houses the components that convert kinetic energy from the wind into mechanical energy, which is then used to turn a generator that generates electricity. It comprises the drivetrain, power take-off system elements, monitoring systems and other equipment, such as generator, gearbox, bearings, cooling system, yaw system, pitch system, transformer, converter, switchgear, brake, and sensors.

The substation is expected to show strong growth in Offshore Wind Market, by electrical infrastructure, during the forecast period.

Substation and Wires & Cables are the sub-segments under electrical infrastructure. It consists of equipment necessary to transmit the electrical power generated from the offshore wind farms to the end users. Due to increasing demand for offshore wind power and connecting the power generated from these offshore wind to the main grid for distribution of energy to end users, substation market is witnessing a strong growth.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=253452593

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Offshore Wind Market

The Asia Pacific region includes China, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea. This region has shown strong demand for power owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. With the shift towards decarbonization and sustainable development, there has been a strong demand for renewable power resources. Governments in this region are increasingly opening gates for development and installation of offshore wind. Technological advancements and clean energy consumption would further propel wind power deployment and open up opportunities in the emerging markets in APAC. Various countries are speeding up the installation of offshore wind in order to diversify their energy mix as well as to meet their goal of rection in carbon emission Moreover, favorable supportive schemes, huge investments in grid infrastructure to maximize wind power generation, and foreign direct investments would attract investors to the wind power industry.

The key players include General Electric (US), Vestas (Denmark), Siemens Gamesa (Spain), Goldwind (China), Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co. (China). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Offshore Wind Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Submarine Power Cable Market by Type (Single, Multicore), Voltage (Medium, High), Conductor Material (Copper, Aluminum), End-User (Offshore Wind Power Generation, Inter-Country & Island Connection, & Offshore Oil & Gas), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/submarine-power-cable-market-160046356.html

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Type (Planar and Tubular), Application (Power Generation, Combined Heat & Power, and Military), End-Use (Data Centers, Commercial & Retail, and APU), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-39365796.html

Concentrating Solar Power Market by Technology (Power Towers, Concentrating Systems, Stirling Dish), Operation (Stand-alone, Storage), Capacity (Less than 50MW, 50-99MW, 100MW & above), End-User (Utilities, EOR & Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concentrating-solar-power-market-199506567.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/offshore-wind-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/offshore-wind.asp

