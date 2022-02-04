U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

Offshore Wind Power Market: Segmented by Type and Geography

·6 min read

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG, and General Electric Co. Among Others are Some of the Major Market Participants

NEW YORK , Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Offshore Wind Power Market value is set to grow by USD 20.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (monopile, jacket, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Offshore Wind Power Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Offshore Wind Power Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS, Nexans SA, Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

To know more about exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

The ease of installation of monopile structures in shallow-to-medium water depths is driving the growth of the market in the monopile segment. Moreover, the presence of prominent vendors with requisite technological expertise across the world will also contribute to the growth of the market segment. With a complete analysis of the upcoming growth opportunities, it has been estimated that the monopile segment will account for the largest share of the offshore wind power market.

Request for a FREE sample and get more information on the market contribution of various segments

Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and key vendors in the market are focusing on R&D activities to increase their market share.

  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.- The company offers WinDS3000, 3300 and WinDS5500 and is developing an 8MW+ model especially for offshore wind farm projects. These models offer strong reliability and availability, ease of maintenance and service, and low cost of electricity production.

  • Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG- Through significant investments in special production halls and facilities at the Rostock plant, the company manufactures monopiles with diameters of up to 32.81 feet and piece weights of up to 1,500 tons. Moreover, acting as a general contractor, the company's offshore wind specialist (EEW SPC) manufactures complete transition piece structures in cooperation with partners and sub-suppliers.

  • General Electric Co.- The company offers Haliade-X 12 MW- the combination of a bigger rotor, longer blades, and higher capacity factor of 12 MW makes the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine less sensitive to wind speed variations. This increases its predictability and the ability to generate more power at low wind speeds compared with other turbines.

For Additional Vendor Information, Product Insights, and News- Download Our FREE Sample Report

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020-2024: Scope

Our Offshore Wind Power Market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind power market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the offshore wind power market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the offshore wind power market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind power market vendors

Related Reports:

Solar Energy Market in Czech Republic by Product, End user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The solar energy market share in the Czech Republic is expected to increase by 1.74 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.45%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Clean Energy Technologies Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The clean energy technologies market share is expected to increase by USD 81.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Offshore Wind Power Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 20.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.76

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 53%

Key consumer countries

UK, Germany, Belgium, US, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS, Nexans SA, Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Monopile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Jacket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

  • Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

  • MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS

  • Nexans SA

  • Nordex SE

  • Senvion SA

  • Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

  • Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offshore-wind-power-market-segmented-by-type-and-geography-301473912.html

SOURCE Technavio

