Offshore Wind Power Market: Segmented by Type and Geography

NEW YORK , Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Offshore Wind Power Market value is set to grow by USD 20.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (monopile, jacket, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS, Nexans SA, Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geography

The ease of installation of monopile structures in shallow-to-medium water depths is driving the growth of the market in the monopile segment. Moreover, the presence of prominent vendors with requisite technological expertise across the world will also contribute to the growth of the market segment. With a complete analysis of the upcoming growth opportunities, it has been estimated that the monopile segment will account for the largest share of the offshore wind power market.

Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and key vendors in the market are focusing on R&D activities to increase their market share.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.- The company offers WinDS3000, 3300 and WinDS5500 and is developing an 8MW+ model especially for offshore wind farm projects. These models offer strong reliability and availability, ease of maintenance and service, and low cost of electricity production.

Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG- Through significant investments in special production halls and facilities at the Rostock plant, the company manufactures monopiles with diameters of up to 32.81 feet and piece weights of up to 1,500 tons. Moreover, acting as a general contractor, the company's offshore wind specialist (EEW SPC) manufactures complete transition piece structures in cooperation with partners and sub-suppliers.

General Electric Co.- The company offers Haliade-X 12 MW- the combination of a bigger rotor, longer blades, and higher capacity factor of 12 MW makes the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine less sensitive to wind speed variations. This increases its predictability and the ability to generate more power at low wind speeds compared with other turbines.

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020-2024: Scope

Our Offshore Wind Power Market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Wind Power Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore wind power market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore wind power market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore wind power market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind power market vendors

Offshore Wind Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 20.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.76 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 53% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, Belgium, US, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS, Nexans SA, Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Monopile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Jacket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG

General Electric Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS

Nexans SA

Nordex SE

Senvion SA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

