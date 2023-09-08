Offshore Yuan Sinks Toward Record Low After China Cuts Fixing

(Bloomberg) -- The offshore yuan weakened toward its lowest on record against the dollar, as a cut to the daily reference rate for the managed currency stoked bets China is comfortable with a gradual depreciation.

China’s currency declined to about 7.36 per dollar in overseas trading, beyond the psychologically important level of 7.35 and close to the weakest since the creation of the offshore yuan market in 2010. The move came after the People’s Bank of China set its so-called fixing at a two-month low on Friday.

The 7.35 level was one China’s top leadership were playing close attention to last month, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar. That made it at least a short-term focal point for yuan traders.

“The weaker fixing shows the PBOC is willing to accept a higher dollar-yuan rate as long as it is not an isolated case,” said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale SA. “The yuan’s future path largely depends on the general dollar movement which is hard to say at this juncture. But recent developments appear to support our year-end forecast of 7.60.”

China’s financial markets are looking gloomier by the day as investors lose patience with underwhelming economic data. On Thursday, the yuan in the onshore market slid to a 16-year low and got perilously close to the weak end of its 2% trading band with the greenback.

The PBOC has been going through its currency toolbox this year to slow the yuan’s decline, including guiding state banks to sell dollars, squeezing offshore liquidity and boosting the supply of foreign exchange in the local market.

The yuan weakend by about 0.2% in both the onshore and overseas market on Friday. The PBOC cut the fixing to 7.2150.

“The PBOC is indeed allowing further yuan depreciation,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, adding the currency will hit 7.40 by December.

