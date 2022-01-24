U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Offsite Construction Market to Reach $235.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rapid rise in urbanization & industrialization, increase in pace of construction, high efficiency of offsite construction in developing countries drive the growth of the global offsite construction market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Offsite Construction Market by Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete, and Others) and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global Offsite Construction industry generated $130.4 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $235.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Rapid rise in urbanization & industrialization, increase in pace of construction, high efficiency of offsite construction in developing countries drive the growth of the global offsite construction market. However, lack of reliability of offsite construction in earthquake-prone regions and lack of skilled labor and infrastructure in developing countries restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in infrastructure investment presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12869

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 led to several restrictions and temporary closure of construction activity.

  • The construction processes were delayed in order to maintain the social distancing norms according to respective government regulations across the world.

  • The pandemic had further disrupted supply chain management, which in turn, resulted in unavailability of raw construction materials, especially during the initial phase.

The steel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. Steel offsite construction offers enhanced stability to tall buildings with rapid on-site installation, i.e., approximately 8 units per day.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Offsite Construction Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12869

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to rise in urbanization. However, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of offsite construction method for construction of commercial buildings has boosted the growth of this segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. This is attributed to an increase in construction-related activities, and growth in housing for single, and multi-unit dwellings. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for residential construction, rise in population, rapid urbanization, and strong economic growth.

Leading Market Players: -

  • ATCO

  • Anderco Pte. Ltd

  • Giant Containers Inc

  • Honomobo Corporation

  • Lendlease Corporation

  • SG Blocks Inc

  • Skanska AB

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12869

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Modular Construction Market - Global modular construction market is projected to reach $196.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Construction 4.0 Market - Global construction 4.0 market registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Concrete Market - The concrete market expected to reach $972,046.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Engineered Wood Market - The engineered wood market is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Modularization Market - Global modularization market is expected to reach $14,949.0 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Precast Concrete Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Structural Steel Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offsite-construction-market-to-reach-235-4-bn-globally-by-2030-at-5-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301466418.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

