OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of April to $0.25. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

OFG Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

OFG Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, OFG Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 23%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.7%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 23% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that OFG Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

OFG Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that OFG Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for OFG Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

