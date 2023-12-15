Ofgem to hike energy bills amid record household debt

Ofgem Energy Bills

Ofgem is preparing to hike energy bills to help protect suppliers after a ban on prepayment meters pushed household energy debts to a record £3bn.

The watchdog revealed plans for a one-off increase of £16 in the price cap, equivalent to around £1.33 a month, to be implemented between April 2024 and March 2025.

Last month, Ofgem listed the price cap from the current £1,834 for a typical dual-fuel household to £1,928 from January 1.

But energy prices remain high compared to historical levels, which has pushed customer debts to their highest-ever level, up from £2bn last year.

This jump has also been driven by a ban on forced installations of prepayment meters, as customers are no longer “self-disconnecting” when their credit for gas and electricity runs out.

Instead, hard-up customers are running up large debts, which means suppliers need to increase bills to compensate.

British Gas owner Centrica previously warned that banning the forced installation of prepay meters would lead to higher energy bills for all customers.

Ofgem said on Friday that the sheer scale of the £3bn debt pile, which equates to £103 for every UK household, could leave suppliers struggling to reclaim cash.

The extra £16 fee will be used to ensure suppliers can afford to support customers with measures such as setting up payment plans, writing off unmanageable debt on a case-by-case basis, and working out affordable repayment holidays.

An Ofgem spokesman household debts are likely to rise further over the winter.

The regulator said: “Since January 2023, the price cap has fallen from £2,500, under the Government’s energy price guarantee, to £1,928 from January 2024.

“However, energy prices are still high, and new figures published today show that energy debt has reached almost £3bn – its highest ever level – due to a combination of sustained high wholesale energy prices, and wider cost of living pressures, which have led to unpaid energy bills.”

Tim Jarvis, Ofgem’s director general for markets, added: “We know that cost of living pressure is hitting people hard and this is evident in the increase in energy debt reaching record levels.

“However, the record level of debt in the system means we must take action to make sure suppliers can recover their reasonable costs, so the market remains resilient, and suppliers are offering consumers support in managing their debts.”

Matthew Chadwick, analyst at Cornwall Insight said: “The energy price crisis has left millions of households struggling to pay their bills, even as prices have begun to fall. The situation seems destined to remain bleak.

“The mounting weight of unpaid energy debts is a crushing burden for suppliers, many of whom are already operating on razor-thin margins.”

Ofgem’s plan to increase bills comes as homeowners also face being hit with a “boiler tax”, as manufacturers attempt to offset the cost of the heat pump rollout.

Worcester Bosch has announced that the price of all its gas and boilers will increase by £120 in the new year, while Vaillant is reportedly preparing to increase its prices by £95.

The Government aims to install 600,000 heat pumps a year from 2028, but Worcester Bosch said it had “no option” but to raise the price of boilers as the UK market “does not have the scale” to meet targets.

It said it took the decision following the implementation of new rules designed to incentivise heat pump installations which will result in companies who undershoot government-mandated targets being fined.

Worcester Bosch said “to cover the costs of these fines and remain in business” it had “no option but to raise the prices of the boilers we sell to meet what is in effect a boiler tax”.

As part of its net zero drive to reduce carbon emissions, the Government will introduce its “Clean Heat Market Mechanism” in January 2024.

The scheme aims to incentivise manufacturers to sell more heat pumps by requiring that 4pc of all gas boiler sales are matched in volume with heat pump sales.

Based on a boiler market of 1.5 million homes, government plans will require manufacturers to install 60,000 heat pumps in the scheme’s first year.

This target would increase to 90,000 installations in the scheme’s second year, and to 450,000 in its fourth.

Worcester Bosch said the targets were “clearly unachievable within the timescales”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “We have not required any increase to the price of gas boilers.

“Targets are realistic and fully achievable, providing industry with flexible options to support our ambition to make heat pumps easy and affordable to install.”