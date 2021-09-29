Ofinno's Patent Portfolio Strength Beats Out Those of Industry Giants Qualcomm, Apple and Samsung

Ofinno's world class Portfolio Value Index (PVIX) score indicates a dedication not only to developing cutting-edge technologies but also to its patenting process

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC, a research and development lab pioneering innovations has announced that its wireless patent portfolio has received an average PVIX score higher than those of large industry innovators including Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Ericsson, LG Electronics, Huawei, and more. Ofinno has received an exceptional average PVIX score of 63 for their wireless networks technologies. According to IAM, Qualcomm and Apple are the only two major companies to receive an average PVIX score above 60 for their wireless networks patent portfolios.

"The overall strength and high quality of Ofinno's patented 5G, IEEE, and video compression technologies is indicated by our average PVIX score of 63," said Kavon Nasabzadeh, chief intellectual property officer at Ofinno. "As one of the world's leading research and development labs, Ofinno is able to not only develop cutting-edge technologies that deliver enhanced capabilities to organizations in the telecom industry and beyond, but also protect it with our patents."

PVIX scores are a metric developed by Unified Patents that measure a company's patent portfolio value based on three components: family, market and reputation. The overall strength of Ofinno's portfolio is indicated by its high scores across these three components.

To learn more about Ofinno's portfolio of patented 5G, IEEE, and video compression technologies available for sale and licensing click here.

Media Contact

Brandon Norris

Marketing Director, Ofinno

bnorris@ofinno.com

About Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies including 5G, IEEE, and video compression. Ofinno's researchers create technologies that address some of the most important issues faced by wireless device users and the carriers that serve them. Ofinno's research involves technologies such as 5G Radio and Core networks, IoT, V2X, and ultra-reliable low latency communications. Our innovators create the technologies and oversee the entire process from design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com .

