OFT Food Safety Lawyers File Lawsuit for Portillo's E. coli Outbreak

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago area restaurant chain Portillo's has been sued for an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to its Glendale Heights location, according to a lawsuit filed by OFT Food Safety and Injury Lawyers. The lawsuit was filed in Cook County, case number 2021-L-008213, on behalf of an Illinois woman.

The Plaintiff in the E. coli lawsuit became seriously ill with a Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infection after ordering Portillo's from Uber Eats on July 16, 2021. Within days of eating the Portillo's meal, the Plaintiff began to experience bloody diarrhea, a hallmark symptom of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli infections. After two days of hospitalization, the plaintiff was subsequently diagnosed with E. coli. A copy of the complaint is available upon request.

To date, the DuPage County Health Department has linked four illnesses to the Portillo's E. coli outbreak. According to OFT E. coli lawyer Bart Torvik, most of the infections reported by the health department had eaten at Portillios on either July 16 or 17, 2021. Torvik points out that the health department may not know the full scope of the outbreak yet. "We have seen outbreak numbers grow as further testing returns positive results, or when sick individuals call to self-report illnesses." The most common symptoms of an E. coli infection include: stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

E. coli infections can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), permanent kidney damage, and long-term gastrointestinal issues. According to OFT food safety lawyer Brendan Flaherty, E. coli infections can be life threatening: "Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, like E. coli O157:H7, is known to cause death or serious illness. This is not a simple 'stomach bug.' Because of the extreme risk, restaurants must take care to make sure the food they serve is not contaminated." Attorney Flaherty previously obtained a $7.5 million jury verdict for a girl who contracted E. coli and suffered kidney damage.

