OG&E, AG Drummond release statements ahead of frigid temperatures

Jan. 13—With the widespread power outages and price gouging associated with the 2021 winter storm still fresh in the minds of many residents, OG&E and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond have released statements telling Oklahomans not to panic.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, OG&E does not anticipate outages, as ice accumulation and high wind speeds are not currently in the weather forecast.

The Southwest Power Pool, of which OG&E is a member, has issued a Resource Advisory from Sunday through Thursday. The Resource Advisory was issued in anticipation of increased energy demand and reduced wind energy output, but does not include a request for the public to conserve power.

Still, OG&E released a list of steps residents can take to reduce stress on the energy grid. These include:

* Setting thermostats lower than usual, if your health permits

* Opening drapes and blinds during the day to allow sunlight to warm the home and close them at night to preserve warmth

* Using a microwave oven instead of a conventional oven when possible

* Air-drying your dishes

* Avoiding use of major electric appliances

* Turning off lights and appliances that you are not using

* Unpluging small appliances, phone chargers, gaming systems, etc. when not in use

On Friday, Drummond said his office will monitor the natural gas market to "ensure Oklahomans are not exploited as they were during Winter Storm Uri."

During Uri, natural gas purchased by Oklahoma's utilities spiked from about $2 per unit to $1,200 per unit, according to reporting by Oklahoma Watch. The utility companies, with help from Oklahoma lawmakers, decided to recoup the costs through bonds backed by surcharges to ratepayers.

At a press conference in July 2023, Drummond said he did not believe Oklahoma's utilities were profiting unfairly off of the Uri gas prices. Instead, he accused the utility companies' suppliers of intentionally shorting them and proposed the idea of taking legal action against those suppliers.

"I am committed to protecting ratepayers from price manipulation to ensure fair costs that reflect market conditions," Drummond said in a press release. "I understand the natural volatility of energy prices during inclement weather. My office will be closely monitoring the situation and any suspicious activity will be investigated promptly."