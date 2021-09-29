U.S. markets closed

OGE Energy Corp. increases annual dividend to $1.64 per share

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.41 per share from $0.4025 per share, which equates to $1.64 per share annually.

The increase is effective with the fourth quarter 2021 dividend and will be paid Oct. 29, 2021, to shareholders of record Oct. 12, 2021.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 875,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE Energy Corp. holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream, created by the merger of OGE Energy Corp.'s Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

CLASS OF STOCK: OGE Energy Corp. Common
DIVIDEND PER SHARE: $0.41
RECORD DATE: 10/12/21
PAYMENT DATE: 10/29/21

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-increases-annual-dividend-to-1-64-per-share-301388153.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

