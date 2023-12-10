OGE Energy's (NYSE:OGE) Dividend Will Be $0.4182

OGE Energy Corp.'s (NYSE:OGE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.4182 per share on 26th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

OGE Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

EPS is set to grow by 12.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 76% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

OGE Energy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.835, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.67. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though OGE Energy's EPS has declined at around 8.9% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

OGE Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about OGE Energy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for OGE Energy (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

