Oggytee Update Their Collection With The Latest Fashion Trends

Oggytee
·4 min read
Oggytee
Oggytee

Leading custom apparel store, Oggytee, announces the addition of new designs across different categories of products to meet the needs of shoppers worldwide

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


The Oggytee is again showing their mastery of creating unique apparel designed to help fashion lovers across age groups in different parts of the world to stand out without necessarily having to break the bank as the brand update their collection with current trends. Oggytee has grown in leaps and bounds in the past decades, with a reputation for delivering premium quality yet relatively affordable fashion items ranging from t-shirts to ladies tee, hoodie, and sweater for men and women.

Trends In The Global Apparel Market

The global fashion industry has witnessed a series of evolution and massive growth over the years. Several brands as well as designers have emerged across the globe to create products to meet the growing and diverse needs of different categories of shoppers. According to a recent report published by Statista, the revenue of the global apparel market was calculated to amount to about $1.5 trillion in 2021. The report also projected the market size to exceed $2 trillion by 2026, driven by increasing demand, with the female market showing its dominance over the years.

There is an increasing trend in customization in the fashion industry, as individuals look for pieces that represent their perception about subjects through shoes, shirts, and other similar items. Consequently, print on demand has become an increasingly popular service, with technologies emerging to help create long lasting printing shirts, hoodies, and other products. Unfortunately, getting the right service, in terms of quality, easy accessibility, and relative affordability can be a bit of a daunting task, with many of the available brands often charging exorbitantly without necessarily delivering as claimed. However, Florida-based Oggytee has been able to change this narrative, as substantiated by the feats achieved in the past decade, amidst rave reviews from clients.

Overview of the services offered by Oggytee

Oggytee has stayed true to the goal of creating millions of smiles, moments of inspiration, happiness, and laughter by delivering high-quality trending t-shirt with the greatest customer experience possible. The company's versatility and comprehensiveness of service delivery, with an understanding of the needs of customers have made Oggytee one of the most sought-after names in the industry.

Oggytee uses the latest technologies and techniques in the fashion industry as well as print on demand space. The company boasts a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals printing onto high quality cotton t-shirts, singlets, hoodies, and sweatshirts, with an online platform that eases of process of ordering, irrespective of the location of the buyer.

In addition to delivering quality print on demand service to companies, individuals, and other similar customers, Oggytee also ensures that clients do not pay through their noses, with the minimum order quantity of one. This allows any customer to have their desired prints without being limited due to numbers.

Oggytee boasts a relatively fast process, with printing taking an average of 5 working days from the date of payment confirmation, with 1 to 2 days shipping. The company also offers a 3-day rush order option for clients that want their orders delivered in record time.

Collections from Oggytee

Oggytee has a plethora of collections addressing several real life issues and subjects, including autism, Thanksgiving, Easter, Christmas and other celebrations such as birthdays. The store also has the Shop the Holiday collection that features products and designs for Grandparents day, St. Patrick's day, and other such memorable events.

Feedback from Customers

Oggytee has enjoyed tons of reviews from clients in different parts of the world, particularly for the unique combination of quality, relative affordability, and comprehensiveness of service delivery. "This product is very cute, soft, and perfect for a party to help ease (or reinforce) the positive message about autism. I bought the shirt for my son and he loves it. I also bought a bunch of other shirts as well for the next gift giving. I am so thankful for the positive message about autism that is woven through this product. I highly recommend this product." - Opalann Rasmussen.

For further information about Oggytee and the range of products and services offered, visit - https://oggytee.com/.

About Oggytee

Oggytee is a global online store created as a platform for people come together to buy and collect unique items at the lowest possible prices without compromising quality. The store offers print on demand (POD) service to help customers across the globe get their desired designs on items such as shirts, hoodies, and sweaters, with multiple payment methods, an easy-to-navigate interface, and the use of the latest technologies to deliver an amazing experience to customers. 

CONTACT: Kingkan Kasikitmetha Oggytee +1 (909) 500-2423 support at oggytee.com


