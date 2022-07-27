Ogilvy Health Bolsters Executive Leadership Team, Recruiting Tyler Montague as EVP, Client Leader

Ogilvy Health

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health today announced Tyler Montague, an industry pro with more than 25 years of experience, has joined the agency as EVP, Client Leader.

In this role, Tyler will be responsible for developing and maintaining all relationships, activities and services for his client accounts while leading strategic and tactical planning initiatives for each of them. Tyler will also serve as a member of Ogilvy Health’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Ogilvy Health’s Global CEO, Kim Johnson.

Tyler began his career in consumer-packaged goods but his passion for complex challenges, deeper emotional insights, and the ability to make a public health impact quickly drew him to the healthcare industry. Tyler’s cross-customer healthcare expertise spans the product life cycle, from early pipeline strategic consulting and brand-building, to indication expansion and late-stage loss of exclusivity transitions across a broad range of therapeutic categories. Over the course of his impressive career, Tyler has held a variety of senior level positions at both Publicis and WPP agencies, leading campaign development for some of the most successful Rx brands in the world, including Humira, Cialis, and Lipitor.

Ogilvy Health’s Global CEO, Kim Johnson said: “Tyler is a force in health marketing and behind some of the most successful global health brands in the past decade. I am delighted he has joined Ogilvy Health to lead key client partnerships and create added value for our clients. Tyler has a strong foundation in driving heath brand and customer experience integration by leveraging insight and creativity to produce better outcomes for clients’ businesses. And with Ogilvy’s keen focus on impact, I am confident Tyler will work closely with his teams to guide our clients to continued success in the future.”

Tyler responded: “I’m thrilled to be back at WPP with an opportunity to join a leadership team and an agency with so much positive momentum. Ogilvy Health has a tremendous legacy of creativity, and I’m excited to be part of the next chapter as we continue to evolve how we drive greater impact for both healthcare brands and customers in this increasingly important and complex space.”

