U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,025.66
    +68.03 (+1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,155.54
    +303.01 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,299.99
    +316.21 (+2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.86
    +33.31 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +2.32 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +13.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.81 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    +0.0067 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7120
    -0.0360 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    +0.0093 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1260
    -0.5080 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,039.82
    +606.44 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.99
    +4.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

New Ogilvy Report Reveals 6 Key Influencer Trends That Will Define 2023

·3 min read

From hyper-localized communities and iCommerce to Artificial Influence and Subscription Services, Influence is set to create a New Order of Brands

NEW YORK , Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the value of Influencer marketing increases globally from $1.7BN in 2016 to $16.4BN in 2022, a new report by Ogilvy reveals the influencer marketing trends that will allow brands to build awareness, improve engagement, and drive revenue in 2023. Each of the six trends identified will enable brands to access the burgeoning Influence economy in distinct ways. The full report is available for download here.

One of the key trends is iCommerce, the Influence economy. TikTok has become the third largest social platform and the most potent cultural and commercial force for today's consumer, and not just Gen Z and Gen Alpha, 36% of users are over 30 years old. TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has 29.3 billion views and is driving iCommerce by testing out live shops which provide brands with unprecedented insight into campaigns from end-to-end. 49% of TikTok users have already reported making a purchase via the platform.

Rahul Titus, Global Head of Influence for Ogilvy PR and lead author of the report, said: "Influencer marketing works because people trust people more than brands. Influence allows brands to connect with audiences in a way no other marketing can – with authenticity. As we head into economic uncertainty, it is imperative that brands are efficient and effective with their spend. Some of these influencer trends like grassroots influence, harnessing the power of hyperlocal, allows brands to circumvent mass-market sale models, and pinpoint their target audience in authentic ways to deliver a more streamlined and less fragile value exchange."

Other trends explored are subscription services and artificial humans. Platforms including OnlyFans and Patreon, are becoming mainstream, this business model will define 2023, unlocking new revenue stream for creators that go beyond paid advertising. Even artificial humans – in the form of AI – are becoming more real. Other trends to watch includes the rise of Health Influence. 40% of people said information found on social media affects how they coped with a chronic condition, their view of diet and exercise, and their selection of a physician — so influencer selection is critical

"Influence doesn't just have a seat at the table, it sits at the head of the table. In an age when consumers are overwhelmed with content through multiple devices, Influence is the new ever evolving frontier of marketing. For consumers, authentic credibility has overtaken hard sales when it comes to increasing trust and growth. Those brands who get this right are poised to reap the benefits of an ever-growing creator economy. The future of Influence is around real people with real stories driving real impact. Own your conversation, or someone else will," Titus added.

Since 2017 Rahul has worked with Ogilvy's Influence team to establish the network's unparalleled leadership and authority around the Influence economy. Ogilvy has continually redefined the industry through their industry-leading thought leadership, launching the network's inclusive influence initiative and unveiling the agency's recent commitment to combat the misuse of beauty and body editing across Influencer content. Ogilvy's Influence expertise has set industry standards and has becoming the most-awarded agency by the Influencer Marketing Awards for the 4th year in a row.

About Ogilvy 
Ogilvy inspires brands and people to impact the world. We have been creating iconic, culture-changing, value-driving ideas for clients since David Ogilvy founded the company in 1948. We continue building on that rich legacy through our borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities. Our experts in Advertising, Experience, Public Relations, Health, and Consulting work fluidly across 131 offices in 93 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com, and follow us on  LinkedInTwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts: David Ford / david.ford@ogilvy.com
                                        Hugo Eyre-Varnier / hugo.eyre-varnier@ogilvy.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ogilvy-report-reveals-6-key-influencer-trends-that-will-define-2023-301690615.html

SOURCE Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide

Recommended Stories

  • Google hit with £13.6bn class action lawsuit

    Google has been hit with a £13.6bn lawsuit over claims the tech giant’s stranglehold on the online advertising market has deprived publishers of revenue.

  • Pinterest Pares Back On 'Creator Rewards' Program Amid Macro Slowdown

    Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) shut down its Creator Rewards program that allowed creators to earn money by creating content around monthly prompts and achieving specific engagement goals. “The Creator Rewards program will end on November 30, 2022. To all the creators who participated, thank you for your partnership. We’re committed to exploring more ways to help you find success on Pinterest, and we’re looking forward to finding more opportunities to work together in 2023,” Pinterest stated. The r

  • Google hit with multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuit over online ad dominance in the U.K.

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google has been sued for £13.6bn ($16.3 billion) over claims its dominance of the digital-advertising market has amassed "super profits" at the expense of hundreds of thousands of websites and mobile apps in the U.K. The class-action lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Competition Appeals Tribunal in London, is being brought on behalf of 130,000 businesses that carry online banner ads. A Google spokesman said the company "works constructively with publishers across Europe -- our adve

  • How Does One NY College Student Spend $16k in One Week?

    Clark Peoples, Columbia University student and TikTok influencer, completely stunted on everyone her age in one single vlog detailing her expenses for one week: $16,000. Did I nearly pass out seeing that number? Yes, that is about five times my monthly budget. According to her essay in Business Insider, her pockets are deep from the six figures she makes content creating full-time.

  • Elon Musk reportedly delays the launch of Twitter Blue again, this time to spite Apple

    Musk has called Apple's 30% cut of purchases made through the app store a "tax" on the internet.

  • Elon Musk gutted Twitter’s content moderation team—now he’s worried about ‘tyranny’ if Apple deplatforms him

    The Twitter CEO is ready to go to war with Apple over its App Store policies, but fellow billionaire Mark Cuban is not having Musk’s grandstanding.

  • Twitter says it's no longer enforcing COVID-19 misleading information policy

    Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy against misleading information about COVID-19, per an update posted to an official company blog page. "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," the social media company writes in a brief gray-on-gray note on a company web page that's still emblazoned with the title: "Coronavirus: Staying safe and informed on Twitter." No explanation was given by Twitter for the policy change.

  • Google faces claim from UK publishers over online advertising

    Google was sued on Wednesday by a group of British website publishers who allege the U.S. company and its parent Alphabet abused their dominant position in online advertising, depriving them of revenue. The class action claim was filed at the Competition Appeal tribunal on behalf of 130,000 businesses publishing around 1.75 million website and apps in Britain, law firms Humphries Kerstetter and Geradin Partners said in a statement. Google dismissed the lawsuit in an emailed statement.

  • What are dabloons? Everything to know about the imaginary TikTok currency

    The TikTok economy is booming.

  • 4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace

    A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...

  • Irish authorities fine Meta $274M over privacy lapses

    This is the third fine Ireland's slapped onto the tech giant in 2022 alone over privacy concerns, totaling nearly $700 million combined.

  • Frontier Airlines Pulls the Plug on Customer Service Phone Line

    Flying a budget airline like Spirit or Frontier usually sucks. Sure, you’re not paying a lot for your flight, but you’re also not having a great experience thanks to those companies’ creative cost-cutting measures. Naturally, bad experiences lead to a lot of complaints, but according to a report published on Saturday by NPR, Frontier isn’t trying to hear them.

  • Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here?’ after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans

    He not only claimed Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but reiterated his criticism of Apple's "internet tax."

  • Elon Musk calls out Tim Cook, Apple amid exodus of top Twitter advertisers

    Twitter has lost half of its top 100 advertisers since Musk has taken over, according to Media Matters for America.

  • Twitter Says It Stopped Policing Covid Misinformation Under Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. said it ended a policy designed to suppress false or misleading information about Covid-19, part of Elon Musk’s polarizing mission to remake the social network as a place for unmoderated speech.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload

  • UPDATE 1-Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy

    Twitter Inc has rolled back a policy that was aimed at tackling misinformation related to COVID-19 on the social media platform, lending itself to the risk of a potential surge in false claims even as cases rise in China and some parts of the world. The move also comes amid concerns of Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation, under new boss Elon Musk. "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," according to an update on its blog page.

  • Twitter Under Elon Musk Abandons Covid-19 Misinformation Policy

    The platform is an outlier among social-media companies in giving up policing false and misleading information about Covid-19.

  • Musk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital Relationship

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s tumultuous month atop Twitter Inc. has already included firing most of the company’s employees, tinkering with key features and restoring banned accounts. Now he’s embarking on what could be his riskiest gambit yet: a war with Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With

  • One month after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, what has happened – and what’s next?

    Billionaire owner is looking for new solutions to very old problems

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.