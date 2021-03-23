U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,910.52
    -30.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,423.15
    -308.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,227.70
    -149.84 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.69
    -81.16 (-3.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.40
    -4.16 (-6.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.67 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0084 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    -0.0460 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0108 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6040
    -0.2160 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,683.54
    -1,273.36 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.57
    -5.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Oglethorpe Power Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2020 Investor Briefing Call To Be Held March 30

·2 min read

TUCKER, Ga., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oglethorpe Power Corporation executive management will discuss fourth quarter and year end results during a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Investors, media and the public may view a live internet webcast or join via telephone.

Oglethorpe Power Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oglethorpe Power Corporation)
Oglethorpe Power Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oglethorpe Power Corporation)

How to Participate:

Joining Via Telephone:
Domestic Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 877-930-8094
International Dial-in Number: 253-336-8058
Conference ID: 4023267

Joining Via the Internet:

Please navigate to the following web address to view the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kvbivq6h

The presentation may be downloaded at the website listed above when the conference begins. Instruction on how to submit questions will be provided during the call. If you have additional questions, please contact Joe Rick, Director of Capital Markets & Investor Relations at 770-270-7240 or via e-mail at joe.rick@opc.com.

Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be accessible at the web address indicated above. This link will also be posted on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, www.opc.com.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power Corporation is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with over $14 billion in assets serving 38 electric membership corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to 4.3 million Georgia citizens. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, OPC balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, hydroelectric, coal, and nuclear generating plants with a combined capacity of approximately 7,900 megawatts. OPC was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 member systems. It is headquartered in Tucker, Ga. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oglethorpe-power-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-investor-briefing-call-to-be-held-march-30-301254354.html

SOURCE Oglethorpe Power Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Investing in Alzheimer’s Treatment: Join Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics for Fireside Chat March 30

    Christer Rosén, Chairman-CEO & Founder of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc, Raymond “Scott” Turner MD, Professor Neurology, Georgetown University (Alzheimer’s scientist) and Mark Dant, Executive Director, Ryan Foundation IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, a Florida trade association for financial professionals and ultra high net worth investors, will host a fireside chat […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Fall to Nine-Month Low Following Bad Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. sales of new homes declined in February to a nine-month low as severe winter weather in parts of the country limited foot traffic against a backdrop of elevated prices that may be restraining momentum.Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 18.2% -- the sharpest decline since July 2013 -- to a 775,000 annualized pace from an upwardly revised 948,000 rate in the prior month, government data showed Tuesday. The median forecast called for an 870,000 pace. Sales dropped in all regions across the U.S.In February, inclement weather impeded the search for homes as temperatures dropped below freezing in some parts of the country and power disruptions hit states including Texas. Housing demand is also being restrained by a limited number of available properties that offer interested buyers fewer choices at the same time prices remain elevated.The report showed the number of properties sold for which construction hadn’t yet started fell to 211,000, the lowest since October 2018. The winter storms probably slowed construction.Still, the pace of new home sales remains 8.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis above the same month last year, pointing to the housing market’s strength through the pandemic.“A combination of rising interest rates, Covid fears and tighter lending standards is depressing demand,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note. “We still hope for a summer revival, but right now the market is struggling.”In the coming months, higher borrowing costs could put more pressure on affordability and keep some buyers out of the market. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since mid-February as the U.S. economic outlook improves. The median sales price rose 5.3% from a year earlier to $349,400, according to Tuesday’s report.Assuming the 30-year mortgage rate remains below 4%, however, damage to affordability won’t halt momentum this year, according to an analysis from Bloomberg Economics.At the current sales pace, it would take 4.8 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with 3.8 months in January.A separate report Monday showed that sales of previously-owned homes dropped by more than expected, reflecting a record annual decline in the number of available properties that’s driving up prices and impeding buyers.Digging DeeperAcross regions, sales in the Midwest decreased 37.5%, the biggest drop in 27 yearsSales in the South fell 14.7%, the most in almost six years; the West showed a 16.4% dropNew-home purchases account for about 10% of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously-owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close. The figures tend to be volatile(Updates with chart, additional details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Thrill’ and ‘Status’ Driving Young People to Crypto Investment, Says UK Financial Watchdog

    These young investors "skew more towards being female, under 40 and from a BAME background," the regulator said.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Door is shut to millions of American homeowners in need of mortgage relief as pandemic enters Year 2

    Some 14.5 million single-family home loans are privately owned, with no federal backing, and occupy a gray area when it comes to government programs delaying foreclosure proceedings and granting payment forbearance.

  • Bitcoin Transfer Worth $806M Might Reveal Big Institutional Purchase

    "My speculative guess is that institutions are buying bitcoin's price dip," one analyst said.

  • Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

    James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah's most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. Huntsman alleges the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work. Huntsman, brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church.

  • Trustpilot Steady in Debut as London IPO Raises $655 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc rose as much as 16% before trimming gains on its first trading day in London after its initial public offering raised 473 million pounds ($655 million), helping the City solidify its position as an attractive venue for continental companies after Brexit.The stock ended the session at 265 pence, in line with the initial public offering price, which was at the top end of an indicative price range. The IPO of the 44% stake gives the company a market value of 1.08 billion pounds, according to a statement Tuesday.Companies have now raised 5.2 billion pounds via IPOs in the U.K. this year, bringing the market closer to a record first-quarter showing, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc is also set to start trading in London before the month is up. Both deals have been boosted by surging demand for online services during lockdowns.The City’s IPO renaissance comes amid broad efforts to strengthen its position after leaving the European Union last year, with the U.K. considering proposed reforms to the listing rules to attract more high-growth companies. Trustpilot is the first issuer from the bloc to float in London after Brexit.Trustpilot’s backers raised almost 427 million pounds by selling 161 million existing shares in the IPO, while the company itself raised about 47 million pounds. The offering could increase to as much as 544 million pounds if an option to sell additional shares from existing investors is exercised in full.Investment firms including BlackRock Inc., FIL Investments International, Caledonia Investments Plc, Capital Research Global Investors, Adelphi Capital and Janus Henderson Group Plc agreed to buy a big chunk of the offering before Trustpilot began the sale.Trustpilot saw strong investor demand for its offering, with the IPO order book covered within about 90 minutes after it opened last week, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The company also raised the total size of the offering by as much as 15 million shares on Friday.Trustpilot had hosted 120 million reviews by the end of 2020. It makes money by selling subscriptions to businesses, which can use consumer reviews in their marketing materials and directly engage with customers on the platform. Its revenue jumped 25% last year to $101.9 million, and its loss narrowed to $12.2 million from $22.7 million in 2019.Chief Executive Officer Peter Holten Muhlmann founded the company in 2007, and its shareholders include Seed Capital, Vitruvian Partners, Draper Esprit, Northzone, Index Ventures and Sunley House.Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are managing the offering, along with Berenberg and Danske Bank A/S.(Updates to add closing price.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Signals Potential Asset Management Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Thomas Gottstein signaled he’d consider further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse, as he steps up efforts to limit the reputational damage from the supply-chain finance scandal.Making asset management an independent entity is “potentially part of the plan,” Gottstein said in a Bloomberg Television interview, days after the bank replaced the head of the business and removed it from direct oversight of the wealth management unit. “Having a holding company around that could be something we are pursuing,” he said, adding that the Greensill affair for Credit Suisse is primarily an asset-management problem.The Swiss bank is contending with the worst crisis since a spying scandal a year ago, after it was forced to suspend $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds managed with Greensill over concerns about their valuation. As the fallout deepens, the bank is grappling with litigation threats from investors, potential financial losses and regulatory scrutiny. It’s now turning to ex-UBS Group AG executive Ulrich Koerner to revive the asset management unit, replacing 30-year veteran Eric Varvel.Read More: Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Halts Bonuses as Clients Fume “Clearly, Greensill is a distraction and something that we are working through now but the operational results that we have in the first two months show we are on the right path,” Gottstein, said, speaking ahead of the bank’s Asian Investment Conference. Despite the turmoil, the bank had its best start to a year in a decade, with revenue at the securities unit rising more than 50% through February.A further headache emerged on Monday. The bank received an extra antitrust charge sheet from the European Commission, which may delay efforts to conclude a lengthy probe into alleged collusion between foreign exchange traders at several banks.Read More: Credit Suisse Gets Extra EU Charge Sheet Over FX CartelGottstein’s comments indicate that the steps taken just last week to rein in the Greensill crisis still may not be enough. In addition to replacing Varvel, it has suspended senior staff bonuses and announced an investigation into its exposure to Lex Greensill’s failed trade-finance empire. Asked if responsibility at the senior level stopped with the head of asset management, Gottstein said any further decisions would be subject to the board’s review.Read More: Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Greensill Didn’t Just Finance SupplyThe investigation will determine whether there were shortcomings in defense lines, but it is too early to talk about what the results might be, or who else could be held responsible, Gottstein said. “I am actually quite confident that we will come out stronger from this episode,” he said. “It is a learning process.”Clients from rich individuals in the Middle East to Swiss pension funds are expressing their anger over potential investment losses, threatening key relationships far beyond the asset management business.The funds offered by asset managers were touted as among the safest going. But they contained investments tied to future sales of Greensill’s borrowers, way beyond the traditional preserve of supply-chain finance. Investors face losses as those funds are liquidated, with some considering litigation.Read More: Credit Suisse Says Fund Defaults Expected, Investors May SueThe bank has so far returned about $3.1 billion to investors and said it has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds. The lender also made a loan of about $140 million to Greensill late last year, of which $50 million has been recovered.Gottstein said he was “100% focused now to get as much back in terms of cash to our investors.”Risk ControlKoerner, whom Gottstein said was the “exact right person” to strengthen the asset manager’s lines of defense, had at previous employer UBS Group AG explored merging the asset management business with Deutsche Bank’s DWS. Those 2019 talks stalled over disagreement on who would retain majority control.The Greensill debacle is the latest in a string of mishaps at the asset manager, which until the decisions of last week was housed inside the much bigger international wealth management business. Gottstein said he’s long had doubts about the logic of that arrangement.The Greensill issues, he said, accelerated his decision to split asset management into its own division with its own “first and second line divisional support that it needs and warrants.”“Risk control has always been a top priority,” he said. “I’m absolutely focused on that - not only now, I was, and I will be.”Asia OpportunitiesBeyond Greensill, Gottstein said the bank was focusing on growing in Asia. The region already accounts for 20% of the bank’s revenues and Credit Suisse is looking for 100% ownership of its joint-ventures in China as well as to acquire the required licenses to provide advice to China’s wealthiest. The bank is planning to triple its headcount in China over the next three years. Profit in the Asia Pacific region rose 24% last year.Gottstein also signaled that the bank is looking for opportunities to be part of the ongoing consolidation of the banking industry within Europe.“There are various opportunities in various areas for us, particularly in private banking,” he said. The bank’s growth strategy is “predominantly an organic strategy, but we are opportunistic to look at inorganic opportunities as well.”(Updates with EU charge sheet in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • GameStop CCO Resigns Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares traded lower by 2.2% after the company announced its latest management shuffle ahead of a highly anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. What Happened? On Tuesday morning, GameStop announced Chief Customer Officer Frank Hamlin will be leaving the company. Why It’s Important: GameStop’s brick-and-mortar video game retail business has been in decline for years, with trailing 12-month revenue down 21.1% in the five years ending 2019. The pandemic slammed GameStop and other retailers in 2020, and the company reported a 30.1% revenue drop in the third quarter. Despite the business headwinds, GameStop shares have skyrocketed in 2021 as the company has become the poster child of Reddit’s WallStreetBets “meme” stock craze. Serious long-term investors are hoping Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen, who joined the GameStop board in January, will help the company transition away from its outdated retail strategy to a more modern online approach. GameStop previously announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell in February. Related Link: GameStop Is Losing Its 'Stimmy' Support, Analyst Says Cohen’s strategy is reportedly to turn GameStop into the “Chewy of Gaming." For now, his focus is on cutting prices, improving selection and increasing delivery times, according to Reuters. Despite the company’s struggles, the meme stock trading phenomenon has sent GameStop’s stock soaring about 870% since it last reported quarterly earnings back in December. Analysts are expecting GameStop to report fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.35 on revenue of $2.21 billion, 0.8% growth compared to a year ago. Analysts are also extremely skeptical of GameStop’s Reddit-fueled stock price rise. The average price target among the seven analysts who cover the stock is $13, suggesting 93.1% downside from current levels. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop’s legacy brick-and-mortar business has been declining for years, so the company must come through with some clarity and details related to its turnaround strategy at some point to support the bull thesis. In the meantime, GameStop shares could remain under pressure in the coming weeks as the flood of retail traders using their government stimulus payments to buy the stock starts to die down. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?GameStop Is Losing Its 'Stimmy' Support, Analyst Says© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg raised nearly $200 million from stock trades in March

    Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman and chief executive of social media giant Facebook Inc., has raised nearly $200 million through hundreds of stock trades so far this month, as he converted nearly 550,000 Class A shares for $0, then sold more than 725,000 shares above $270.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Ahead

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. Using TipRanks’ database, we pulled two penny stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) We'll start with Oncolytics, a biotechnology company focused on the use of immunotherapy combinations as treatments for cancer. The company’s approach uses pelareorep, an immune-oncolytic virus, to deliver therapeutic agents that both directly target the tumor and activate the immune system’s natural defenses. Oncolytics is conducting its various research programs in partnership with several of the big names in biotech, including Pfizer, Merck, Roche, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company’s development pipeline is testing the compatibility of pelareorep in conjunction with the larger companies’ anti-cancer drugs. To date, pelareorep demonstrated positive results making early-stage breast cancer tumors more amenable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The data showed that pelareorep induced a robust anti-tumor immune response in some types of breast cancer. There are three ongoing clinical programs in place relating to breast cancer: The company's Phase 2 AWARE-1 study, combining pelareorep with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Tecentriq, is assessing the impact of the combination on early-stage breast cancer response rate and overall survival. Meanwhile, the BRACELET-1 Phase 2 study will evaluate efficacy of pelareorep in combination with Pfizer’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Bavencio in breast cancer. A third Phase 2 breast cancer trial, IRENE, will evaluate pelareorep's ability to improve outcomes in triple-negative breast cancer. The study is assessing pelareorep's safety and efficacy in combination with retifanlimab. ONCY strong pipeline and $3.01 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio conducted a deep dive into Oncolytics, and concluded that the company offers a sound investment opportunity. “Oncolytics' lead compound, pelareorep (pela)… is on the cusp of demonstrating potential to upend the treatment paradigms of several cancers, in our view... We believe it is the studies being conducted in breast cancer (BrCa) that could generate substantial value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond,” Trucchio opined. The analyst added, "Since the approval of the first OV T-VEC in 2015, there have been at least eight licensing or acquisition deal announcements, including the $394M acquisition of Viralytics by Merck in February 2018 and the €210M acquisition of ViraTherapeutics by Boehringer Ingelheim in September 2018. Oncolytics has collaboration, supply agreements, and combination arrangements with many major biopharmaceutical companies and organizations involved in cancer research... Positive data readouts in any or all of the plethora of combination trials underway with pela and ICI could catalyze a much higher valuation than the recent M&A, in our view." To this end, Trucchio rates ONCY a Buy, and his $15 price target implies a robust one-year upside potential of ~397%. (To watch Trucchio’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that ONCY is a Strong Buy. Given its $8.51 average price target, upside of ~182% could be in store for investors. (See ONCY stock analysis on TipRanks) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Sticking with the biotech sector, let’s take a look at Xeris Pharmaceuticals. This company has one important advantage over many of its peers: it has a drug on the market, approved for use. Gvoke, its self-administered glucagon injection device, was approved by the FDA in September 2019 for use by adults and kids suffering severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) due to diabetes. The product has been generating revenues for Xeris for the past 5 quarters, and in 2H20 those revenues began to ramp up. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Xeris showed an 11% sequential increase in Gvoke prescriptions and quarterly sales of $7.1 million; full-year sales of the self-injection device totaled $20.2 million. The company also received, in December 2020, a positive opinion from the European Medicine Agency on Oglou, the room-stable liquid glucagon used in Gvoke, as well as European Commission authorization for marketing starting in February 2021. Xeris is targeting 4Q21 to launch Oglou in the European Union. The company is not resting on its Gvoke laurels. It has an active development pipeline, with several additional self-administered glucagon devices, as well as additional drug candidates in development for the treatment of diabetes and epilepsy. Analyst Difei Yang, writing from Mizuho, sees Gvoke as the key to Xeris’ path forward. “Gvoke continued to gain market share in the quarter (we estimate recent weekly share at ~16%) from legacy glucagon kits, but we note that the total glucagon market growth rate has stagnated as a result of Covid-19. We forecast a re-acceleration of the glucagon market in 2H21 as Covid-19 abates, and expect Gvoke fundamentals to improve when the market growth rate picks up,” Yang wrote. Along with those comments, the analyst put a Buy rating on XERS shares, and a $14 price target that indicates room for 225% growth over the coming year. (To watch Yang’s track record, click here) This is another stock that Wall Street likes, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating derived from 3 recent positive reviews. Xeris shares are selling for $4.30 right now, and their $10.67 average price target implies an upside of ~148% in 2021. (See XERS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.