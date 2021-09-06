Ogury appoints Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer

Magalon joins Ogury to lead Publisher Business

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, is announcing the appointment of Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer. In his role, Fabien will be responsible for setting the global supply strategy, leading Ogury's international Publishing team and influencing Publisher's product development.

Fabien Magalon, Chief Publisher Sales Officer, Ogury

"The appointment of Fabien is incredibly exciting for us at Ogury as we expand our reach with premium publishers, in-app and on mobile web. Ogury has seen huge momentum around its solution for publishers as they look for a partner who can offer incremental ad revenue through premium and valuable demand from global brands," said Thomas Pasquet, CEO, Ogury. "Fabien's impressive expertise working with online publishers is a great asset to the company."

Fabien joins Ogury with a wealth of experience. In 2017, Fabien launched a leading publisher-owned Media and Data Platform in France, Alliance Gravity Data Media, where he sat as Managing Director. The company quickly became a key player on the French market.

Over the course of his career, Fabien held several prominent positions at some of the world's largest technology companies, including several key EMEA positions at Microsoft and Facebook. Fabien also launched the French office for adtech company, The Rubicon Project, where he led publisher development from 2010 to 2012. He went on to become the Managing Director of the first programmatic marketplace in France, La Place Media, until 2015.



Fabien is excited by Ogury's vision for Personified Advertising, delivering precision, sustainability and privacy protection. Fabien joins Ogury to support and continue the company's major growth. Most recently, Ogury has reported approximately 60% YoY revenue growth for the first semester 2021.

"I am humbled to have the opportunity to join an advanced adtech company like Ogury which is led by a talented team," said Fabien Magalon, Chief Publisher Sales Officer, Ogury. "It's such an interesting time for the industry as it experiences a seismic shift driven by the need for privacy - something which Ogury was built on. The company's unique positioning is key in my mission to build strong partnerships with tier 1 publishers across the globe."

About Ogury

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers precision, sustainability and privacy protection within one technology stack, built and optimized for mobile. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user-experience, incremental revenues and premium demand with Ogury's solutions. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 350+ employees, including 100 engineers across 11 countries.

