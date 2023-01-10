U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Ogury names Geoffroy Martin as Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Martin, formerly the company's COO, takes the helm of the global AdTech company. Former CEO Thomas Pasquet becomes Chairman of the Board.

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, today announced the promotion of former COO Geoffroy Martin to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Former Ogury CEO Thomas Pasquet, who co-founded the company and served in the role for eight years, will transition to Chairman of the Board. In this role, he will help promote Ogury's mission and vision externally.

Ogury names Geoffroy Martin as Chief Executive Officer
Ogury names Geoffroy Martin as Chief Executive Officer

"I am fully confident in Geoffroy's skills and wish him the very best in his new role as Ogury's CEO," said Thomas Pasquet, Chairman of the Board, Ogury. "As I was preparing my transition to Chairman of the Board to focus on helping give Ogury the industry awareness and spotlight it deserves, our plan was to bring in a capable COO to the company, who would then move on to become its CEO when the time was right. With his outstanding track record in leading and growing organizations and extensive experience in AdTech, Geoffroy was the perfect candidate to take over and I'm excited to see where he will take the company."

An industry veteran, Martin has over 25 years of experience in tech companies. Prior to joining Ogury, he was General Manager and Executive Vice President of Growth Portfolio at Criteo, where he created and significantly grew the retail media division. Before that, he was CEO of Art.com, which he grew to become the world's largest online art retailer. In his new role, Martin will lead the entire company, setting and executing Ogury's strategy, mission, vision and culture to accelerate its worldwide expansion.

Since its inception, Ogury's vision has been to deliver the highest-performing digital advertising technology anchored in privacy protection. A philosophy that was ahead of its time, enabling it to become a key global AdTech player as the industry evolved into three distinct groups. Beyond the walled gardens and retailers, and those who still deliver cookie and ID-based campaigns, it is the open Internet players, who leverage cookieless and IDless technologies, that will grow and thrive.

This third group is led by Ogury and its Personified Advertising Engine, calling on personas and the destination where they consume content instead of users' identity. In 2023, the company has ambitious plans to continue to grow its existing markets, pursue its international growth, and enter new markets.

"What Ogury has built is nothing short of exceptional, with our technology putting consumer privacy at its core since day one," added Geoffroy Martin, CEO, Ogury. "I strongly believe that personified advertising is the best sustainable solution for the open Internet. As the new CEO, I have big ambitions for Ogury and I'm honored to build on our strong foundation and lead the company toward its bright future."

About Ogury

Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers targeting based on personas rather than users' identities, and on the destinations where these personas consume content — instead of the individual users themselves. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user experience, incremental revenues and premium demand. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 500+ people, including 100 engineers across 17 countries.

Media contact: Cindy Heiser, VP Communications, cindy.heiser@ogury.co

(PRNewsfoto/Ogury)
(PRNewsfoto/Ogury)

 

SOURCE Ogury

