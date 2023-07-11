Oh baby! 15+ Prime Day deals on all your baby needs—Diapers, strollers, cribs and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Parenting is tough, but these Amazon Prime Day baby deals can make your life a little easier while saving you big bucks. Get your baby everything they need with awesome savings on cribs, strollers, diapers, car seats, clothes, and so much more!
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite baby deals from Huggies, Graco, and other major brands. Make sure to shop quickly though, as Prime Day 2023 ends tomorrow, July 12.
➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers
Diaper Prime Day deals
Huggies Finding Dory Little Swimmers Disposable Swim Diapers for $5.75 (Save $8.48)
WaterWipes Plastic-Free Original Baby Wipes for $41.16 (Save $4.83)
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack for $33.22 with on-page coupon (Save $56.77)
Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diaper Wipes for $69.60 (Save $17.40)
Car seat and stroller Prime Day deals
Jeep Destination Side x Side Double Ultralight by Delta Children for $228.79 (Save $71.20)
Britax Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat for $258.99 (Save $111)
Crib and nursery Prime Day deals
Dream On Me Synergy 5-In-1 Convertible Crib for $139.97 (Save $60.02)
DaVinci Baby Autumn 4-in-1 Convertible Crib for $159 (Save $70)
Delta Children Essex 4-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib for $187.99 (Save $32)
Baby clothing and accessory Prime Day deals
Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Cotton Coveralls for $13.15 (Save $3.84)
Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-second Baby Swaddle for $23.96 (Save $8.99)
Columbia Big Kids’ Powderbug Forty Winter Boots for $28.68 (Save $41.32)
Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $69.99 (Save $70)
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 18 Prime Day baby deals: Diapers, strollers, cribs and more