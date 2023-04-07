Oh pho! The Sriracha shortage is back and Huy Fong Foods doesn’t know when it will end

Drought conditions in Mexico last year caused a shortage of red jalapeño peppers used to make Sriracha.

When production resumed in the fall, repopulating shelves with the popular condiment, fans breathed a sigh of relief and restocked their cupboards.

But the Southern California company that produces one of the most popular Sriracha sauces warns it is now experiencing an “unprecedented inventory shortage” and it doesn't know when it will end.

Call it the hot sauce blues. Bottles of Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha have vanished from store shelves and the company says it has no idea when they’ll be back. With limited supplies, some retailers are rationing how many bottles shoppers can buy.

What's open on Easter?: Walmart, Home Depot and Starbucks open; Target, Lowe's, Costco closed

How women can catch up after COVID: Women always financially lag men. COVID made it worse. Here's how they can recover some ground

Restaurants are scrambling to find wholesalers who can replenish their low reserves. And Sriracha lovers are taking to social media, puzzled why they can't find their favorite Sriracha sauce.

The Sriracha hot sauce shortage is back. Huy Fong Foods says it's experiencing an “unprecedented inventory shortage” and it does not know when supplies will return to store shelves.

“Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production,” the company said in a statement. “At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase.”

Made from red peppers sun-ripened in Mexico and seasoned with vinegar, salt, sugar and garlic, Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha comes in a plastic squeeze bottle with a rooster on the front and a green cap and spices up Vietnamese pho and countless other dishes.

Huy Fong Foods says it’s working to avoid future shortages.

"We are grateful for your continued patience and understanding," the company said in a statement.

Why is no one talking about the sriracha shortage?? It’s been weeks that I haven’t seen it in the shelf. — tyler (@tytyissofly) April 4, 2023

Another sushi bowl thing with shiitakes and tofu for dinner. The national sriracha shortage really hit home tonight pic.twitter.com/R9tsnp74gD — isabel (@wisepissmage) April 5, 2023

Is there a sriracha shortage? I’ve been to 3 stores already 😐 — tania (@stargirlTania) April 6, 2023

Pulled up to pho with my own sriracha. Shortage not coming for me today. — sierra (@MissDiscolo) April 6, 2023

we need to start a dialogue about the shortage of huy fong sriracha in this world — Brendan (@blund728) April 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is there a Sriracha shortage? Yes and it's worse than ever