U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0068 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9560
    +0.2680 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,909.21
    -1,381.88 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -35.59 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

OHA Welcomes New Investment in Hospital Services

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) welcomes the investment of an additional $827 million announced today to strengthen access to hospital services in 2022/23.

The Government of Ontario has been a strong funding partner throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The OHA greatly appreciates this continued support as it is essential to ensuring that the people of Ontario are able to access hospital-based care as our population grows and ages

The investments announced today will provide hospitals in communities across Ontario with additional financial resources that will be invested in maintaining access to vitally important services. The government has also previously announced that it is making funding for 3,100 temporary pandemic-related hospital beds permanent. These are important actions that will strengthen the underlying capabilities of Ontario's hospitals.

Historically, on a per capita basis, Ontario hospitals have had very low numbers of beds compared to other provinces and countries. Ontario had the same number of hospital beds at the start of the pandemic as it did 20 years ago – with a population that has grown by 2.8 million people.

Hospitals also face significant capacity pressures due to challenges across the continuum of care. Recently, the number of patients waiting in Ontario hospitals for a more appropriate level of care (ALC), such as home and community care and long-term care, reached an all-time high of nearly 5,800.

In the time ahead, it is essential that the Province of Ontario implement long-term health services capacity planning and continue to work in partnership to address the significant health human resource challenges facing our province while ensuring that surge capacity in Ontario's highly efficient hospital sector is built up for a population of 14.5 million people."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c2892.html

Recommended Stories

  • Live coverage: Milwaukee Brewers 2, St. Louis Cardinals 0 (top third)

    The Milwaukee Brewers return to American Family Field for their home opener Thursday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. Follow our live game coverage.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Biotech stocks have put plenty of investors on the road to riches in recent years. Or we can refer to a smaller player like Novavax, which soared 2,700% in one year on optimism about its coronavirus vaccine program. Investors already know Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) for its blockbuster coronavirus vaccine, and that's why it might be overlooked right now.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics Dives As Its Drama Continues With A New FDA Concern

    Protagonist says the FDA plans to revoke its breakthrough designation for a blood cancer drug, and PTGX stock collapsed Thursday.

  • With Investors Flocking to Early-Stage Pharma, Here are 4 Stocks to Consider

    The pharmaceutical industry has always been a land of new opportunities for growth investors, and with technological developments paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries, it would be fair to say that the outlook for this industry has never been any better.

  • FDA Extends Review Period For Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

    The FDA has extended its review of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) marketing application of REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as prophylaxis in certain individuals. The extension is due to ongoing discussions with the FDA on pre-exposure prophylactic use. Regeneron has submitted additional data from its completed prophylaxis trial that the FDA has accepted for review. The FDA has provided a new target action date of July 13, 2022, and

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy California biotech firm Sierra Oncology for $1.9B

    GlaxoSmithKline agreed Wednesday to acquire a California biotechnology company in a stock deal valued at $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) will pay Sierra Oncology Inc.'s shareholders $55 for each share of stock they hold. The proposed purchase price represents a premium of 39% to Sierra Oncology’s stock price of $39.52 per share at market close on Tuesday.

  • Two-year-old girl died on operating table after San Francisco hospital was warned it couldn’t handle procedure

    ‘Had I known that anyone at the hospital had concerns about their ability to do that surgery, there is no chance I would have done it’

  • Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves hospital

    A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that's been advocating for her said. Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis' health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7. “It’s encouraging to see that the family and the hospital did get to work together so much that Tinslee was benefitted and actually gets to go home,” Texas Right to Life spokeswoman Kimberlyn Schwartz said Wednesday.

  • Ways You're Ruining Your Liver, According to Experts

    The liver is a truly vital organ—it helps the body process fats and carbs from everything we eat, and detox from medications, chemicals, and toxins we encounter every day. The liver doesn't need a lot of help from us, but it does require some consistent support. That includes avoiding certain unhealthy habits that cause inflammation, potentially leading to liver disorders and liver failure. These are the most common ways you're ruining your liver, according to experts. Read on to find out more—a

  • Regeneron says FDA is still evaluating whether to fully approve its COVID-19 treatment

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration extended the review time by three months on whether to fully approve Regen-Cov as a treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylactic. Regeneron said the extension has to do with using Regen-Cov to prevent COVID-19 infections. Regen-Cov, which is a monoclonal antibody, was authorized as a COVID-19 treatment in November 2020; however, the therapy is not in use anywhere in the U.S. at this time

  • FDA Intends To Revoke Protagonist Therapeutics' Rusfertide Breakthrough Tag In Rare Form Of Blood Cancer

    Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) received a letter from the FDA indicating the agency's intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the company's rusfertide product candidate in polycythemia vera. Polycythemia vera is a type of blood cancer. It causes bone marrow to make too many red blood cells. These excess cells thicken the blood, slowing its flow, which may cause serious problems, such as blood clots. The company has submitted a meeting request to the FDA and a briefing

  • 6 Fitness Mistakes to Avoid When You’re 50 and Older

    You may be older, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're wiser when it comes to working out.

  • Here Are 2 Reasons Why Vaccine Stocks Might Cool Off Soon

    Over the last few years, the new hotness was -- you guessed it -- coronavirus vaccines. Investing in vaccine stocks is no longer the speculator's ticket to riches, and as a group, the stocks might be headed for a decline. The first reason the reign of vaccine stocks may be ending is that coronavirus vaccines aren't expected to rake in as much cash compared to medicines from other segments as the pandemic eases over the next few years.

  • Strange COVID Symptoms No One Talks About

    There's so many different COVID symptoms it's hard to keep track. Look up COVID-19 signs and a long list will pop up. While there's several common ones many people will experience like fatigue, sore throat, fever, body aches and cough, there's also strange symptoms that some will get that's not talked about often. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Thomas Gut, D.O., Associate Chair of Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital who revealed four uncommon COVID signs to watch out for and

  • 'We Take Care of Our BMS Family' - Bristol Myers Squibb Cancer Support Network

    Bristol Myers Squibb’s internal, peer-to-peer Cancer Support Network is a ‘gamechanger’ for employee patients and caregivers.

  • Boston Scientific: Katharina Bauer - The Heart of a Champion

    View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com

  • Coronavirus in Shasta County: 7 people die of COVID; vaccination rate lowest among kids

    COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination clinics and other pandemic news updates in Shasta County during the month of April 2022.

  • Why this East Bay biotech lost nearly 22% of its value

    The company's drug for a rare blood disorder was placed under a clinical hold for a month last fall.

  • Washington state health officials vote not to require COVID vaccination in schools

    “The Department of Health very much supports the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said.