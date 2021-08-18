U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,273.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,015.75
    +18.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.60
    +10.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.86
    +0.27 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6380
    +0.0630 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,348.21
    -938.78 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.18
    -45.17 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,629.68
    +205.21 (+0.75%)
     

Ohana Control Systems, Inc. sues The Honolulu Fire Department for Years Long Discrimination and Fraud

Ohana Control Systems, Inc.
·1 min read

HONOLULU, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohana Control Systems, Inc. (“Ohana”) and its president, Amir Borochov (“Mr. Borochov”), filed a federal lawsuit against the City & County of Honolulu (through the Honolulu Fire Department (“HFD”)) and several current and former employees of the HFD Fire Prevention Bureau (“HFD Employees”).

The lawsuit alleges that City & County and the HFD Employees violated the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution through a years’ long course of conduct of discriminatory and unequal treatment of Ohana and Mr. Borochov, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and intentionally inflicting emotional distress on Mr. Borochov. The lawsuit alleges that the discrimination was based on Mr. Borochov’s Israeli national origin, his Jewish faith, and personal animosity towards Ohana.

In addition to monetary damages, Ohana seeks an injunction against the City & County prohibiting the discriminatory conduct from continuing. The lawsuit also alleges that City & County committed fraud in collecting building plan review fees and fire alarm inspection fees when its personnel were incompetent to do so because they lacked the necessary education, experience, training and certification.

Ohana is seeking a refund of the fees it paid. In addition, because the building plans and fire alarm inspections involve serious life, health and safety matters of great public importance, Ohana is seeking an injunction prohibiting the City & County from performing such acts until its personnel are qualified and competent to do so.

CONTACT: Amir Borochov (808) 842-5888 amir@ohanacontrols.com


Recommended Stories

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.