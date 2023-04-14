Are OHB SE's (ETR:OHB) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

OHB (ETR:OHB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.3%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on OHB's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OHB is:

12% = €34m ÷ €293m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.12.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of OHB's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, OHB seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. Despite the modest returns, OHB's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 4.7%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared OHB's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 10% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about OHB's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is OHB Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 31% (implying that the company retains the remaining 69% of its income), OHB's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, OHB has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 33%. Still, forecasts suggest that OHB's future ROE will rise to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that OHB certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

