How Ohio cities fared in latest home-price rankings

Midwestern cities, including some in Ohio, led the way in home-price gains during the last three months, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors.

The association found that prices rose in 182 of the 221 largest U.S. metro areas during the third quarter compared with a year ago, despite mortgage rates that have dampened the housing market. While the median price in the metro areas rose an average of 2.2% from a year ago to $406,900, price ranges varied widely across the country, with several once-booming markets reporting price drops.

Twenty-five metro areas reported double-digit price hikes including two in Ohio: Canton, where the median price rose 10.2% to $199,900, and Dayton, where the median rose 13.7% to $254,900.

Elsewhere in Ohio, median prices were up 2.2% in Akron to $220,300; Cincinnati, up 9.3% to $293,300; Cleveland, up 4% to $237,600; Columbus, up 3.6% to $323,400; Toledo, up 3.6% to $186,300; and Youngstown, up 2.2% to $151,300.

Lower-priced communities, including several in the Midwest, saw the biggest percentage price gains, led by Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, where prices jumped 18.9% from a year ago.

Other regional metro areas to see big gains include Oshkosh (up 15.2%) and Green Bay, Wisconsin (14.8%); and Fort Wayne, Indiana (12.9%).

On the opposite end, several booming real-estate markets saw prices retreat over the past year including Austin, Texas, where the median price declined 10.3%; Phoenix, down 1.5%; Salt Lake City, down 1.2%; and Dallas and Houston, both down 1.1%.

“Following the big price changes during the last several years, it’s natural to witness momentary swings in prices,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the Realtors' association, said in a news release. “Some markets that experienced sizable home price gains since 2020 have turned lower, resulting in temporary relief for prospective home buyers.”

Eight of the 10 most expensive markets in the U.S. were in California, many of which saw big price gains during the third quarter after a period of slowdown.

In the four priciest metro areas in the country, the median price is over $1 million: San Jose, with a median of $1.85 million; Anaheim, $1.305 million; San Francisco, $1.3 million; and Honolulu, $1.06 million.

With a median price of $151,300, the Youngstown area is the least expensive in the nation after Decatur, Illinois, with a median of $128,200.

