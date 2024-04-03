Ohio communities receive $29.6 million in financing from Ohio Water Development Authority

The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $29.6 million through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans.

In March, the Authority funded 12 projects, including one in Wayne County and one in Ashland County, that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The projects received an interest rate ranging from 1.80% to 3.67%.

News in Brief

Receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program were:

The Village of Bailey Lakes, Ashland County, $192,470 at 3.21% for 20 years for the construction of waste water treatment plant improvements, including screening upgrades and new UV disinfection, to maintain permit compliance and improve safety.

The Village of Shreve, Wayne County, $331,155 at 3.67% for five years for the design of 46,000 feet of waterline to replace aging waterlines.

More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at www.owda.org.

